UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Jun 24/19

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Jun 24/19

By June 24, 2019

By June 24, 2019

DENVER, CO – JANUARY 28: Francis Ngannou (white trunks) of Cameroon knocks down Andrei Arlovski of Belarus (black trunks) in the first round of the Heavyweight division during the UFC Fight Night at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Heavyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

 

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank
1 1 1 Daniel Cormier 678
2 2 2 Stipe Miocic 435
3 4 3 Francis Ngannou 271
4 5 7 Alistair Overeem 199.5
5 6 4 Junior dos Santos 183
6 7 10 Aleksei Oleinik 143.5
7 8 6 Derrick Lewis 138
8 9 7 Alexander Volkov 136.5
8 9 5 Curtis Blaydes 136.5
10 11 Ben Rothwell 116
11 12 11 Shamil Abdurakhimov 109.5
12 14 14 Marcin Tybura 97
13 13 13 Tai Tuivasa 88.5
14 15 15 Walt Harris 75
15 3 9 Cain Velasquez 72
16 16 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 57
17 18 12 Blagoy Ivanov 51.5
18 17 Andrei Arlovski 41
19 20 Adam Wieczorek 31
20 21 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy 30
21 30 Jairzinho Rozenstruick 29
22 22 Maurice Greene 27.5
23 23 Juan Espino 25
24 24 Chris De La Rocha 22.5
24 24 Daniel Spitz 22.5
26 26 Junior Albini 21
27 27 Arjan Bhullar 18
28 29 16 Augusto Sakai 14.5
29 30 Sergey Pavlovich 10
30 32 Juan Adams 9
31 33 Greg Hardy 5
32 33 Allen Crowder 4.5
33 35 Jeff Hughes 0
33 35 Justin Frazier 0
33 35 Michel Batista 0
33 35 Sergey Spivak 0

 

Check back Friday for our light heavyweight rankings

 

Performance Based Rankings:

Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamwweights
Women’s Flyweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

