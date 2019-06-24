UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Jun 24/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank 1 1 1 Daniel Cormier 678 2 2 2 Stipe Miocic 435 3 4 3 Francis Ngannou 271 4 5 7 Alistair Overeem 199.5 5 6 4 Junior dos Santos 183 6 7 10 Aleksei Oleinik 143.5 7 8 6 Derrick Lewis 138 8 9 7 Alexander Volkov 136.5 8 9 5 Curtis Blaydes 136.5 10 11 Ben Rothwell 116 11 12 11 Shamil Abdurakhimov 109.5 12 14 14 Marcin Tybura 97 13 13 13 Tai Tuivasa 88.5 14 15 15 Walt Harris 75 15 3 9 Cain Velasquez 72 16 16 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 57 17 18 12 Blagoy Ivanov 51.5 18 17 Andrei Arlovski 41 19 20 Adam Wieczorek 31 20 21 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy 30 21 30 Jairzinho Rozenstruick 29 22 22 Maurice Greene 27.5 23 23 Juan Espino 25 24 24 Chris De La Rocha 22.5 24 24 Daniel Spitz 22.5 26 26 Junior Albini 21 27 27 Arjan Bhullar 18 28 29 16 Augusto Sakai 14.5 29 30 Sergey Pavlovich 10 30 32 Juan Adams 9 31 33 Greg Hardy 5 32 33 Allen Crowder 4.5 33 35 Jeff Hughes 0 33 35 Justin Frazier 0 33 35 Michel Batista 0 33 35 Sergey Spivak 0

Check back Friday for our light heavyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamwweights

Women’s Flyweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

