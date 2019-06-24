Video of young Giannis Antetokounmpo goes viral after he wins MVP award

Giannis Antetokounmpo followed in James Harden’s footsteps this season, putting the team on his back and elevating the play of literally everyone around him.

And, unlike Harden, The Greek Freak is an exceptional two-way player — known for getting it done on both ends of the floor. He averaged 27 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, ~1 block and ~1 steal per game. There were contests in which he completely dominated in the paint.

Giannis won the Most Valuable Player award, and was officially named the winner at the NBA Awards on Monday night. This video that played of a young Giannis — showing how far he’s come over the years — really garnered a lot of attention, for the right reasons. Check it out below.

Inject the Giannis MVP video into our veins @MickstapeShow pic.twitter.com/rw7PwNtUrg — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 25, 2019

Giannis also delivered a great speech at the podium after winning the award.

Giannis gives his MVP speech 😢 Powerful. pic.twitter.com/Bser7lf4ES — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 25, 2019

And, in case you didn’t know, Giannis also finished runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year award.

Voting breakdown for Defensive Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/DovO2Abm0S — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) June 25, 2019

