Zion Williamson taken by surprise by bizarre question about health during intro presser (Video)

The Pelicans’ most recent acquisition, who happens to be the most-hyped player in franchise history, was officially introduced to the media on Monday.

It was essentially Day 1 for Zion Williamson’s career, as he went in front of the media for the first time since being drafted worth the first overall pick in the draft on Thursday night.

And yet, he found himself in a bizarre situation, thanks to the team. Williamson stood in front of the podium, when he was asked if his physical makeup/size is a legitimate fit for Alvin Gentry’s uptempo offense. It’s safe to say Williamson was caught off guard by the question, given his response.

What an odd thing to say, introducing the player the franchise plans to build around.