watch College World Series finals 2019 Live Stream Reddit Online

The 2019 College World Series finals start tonight with Game 2 between Michigan and Vanderbilt. Yo can watch CWS Finals 2019 Live stream Game 2 here. Vanderbilt and Michigan square off in the best-of-three series beginning Monday in Omaha, Neb, after both teams successfully navigated the 64-team, three-round tournament consisting of regionals, super regionals and the eight-team College World Series bracket at Omaha.

Event: Game 2, 2019 College World Series championship

Date: Monday, June 24

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN

Monday night’s CWS finals game begins at 7 p.m. ET. Game 2 will be played 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, with Wednesday’s if necessary Game 3 scheduled for the same time.

The Wolverines are definitely the Cinderella of this year’s tournament. Michigan was among the last four teams awarded an at-large bid for the 64-team NCAA Tournament. They won the Corvallis regional before upsetting top-seeded UCLA in the super regionals to advance to Omaha. The Wolverines beat both Florida State and Texas Tech in the College World Series.

Starting pitcher Tommy Henry is the highest draft pick on the team – No. 74 by Arizona. The Wolverines advanced to the championship round despite batting just .264 as a team in the regionals and super regionals, the worst among the eight teams that made it to Omaha.

The Commodores are a traditional baseball powerhouse and have put together a dominant season that features a program-record 57 wins, including 33 of their past 35. Vanderbilt won its own Nashville regional and super regional rounds. Kumar Rocker pitched a 19-strikeout no-hitter in the super regionals, the first no-hitter in the 20-year history of super regionals. Vanderbilt then beat Louisville and Mississippi State to advance to the championship series.

Vanderbilt has an SEC record-tying 13 players who were drafted, led by right fielder JJ Bleday, the No. 4 overall pick by Miami. The Commodores know how to hit after leading the SEC in average (.318), slugging (.525), on-base percentage (.418) and scoring (8.5 rpg). Third baseman Austin Martin led all players in the regionals and super regionals with a .410 batting average.