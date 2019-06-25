MMA Manifesto

Dana White's Contender Series - Season 3, Week 2 Fight Card

Dana White's Contender Series - Season 3, Week 2 Fight Card

MMA Manifesto

Dana White's Contender Series - Season 3, Week 2 Fight Card

By June 25, 2019

By: |

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 2
June 25, 2019
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

DWTNCS Season 3, Week 2 Fight Card

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights:
Alton Cunningham   (4-1) vs Tony Johnson   (6-2)

Featherweights:
Zach Zane    (10-6) vs Justin Gonzales    (5-0)

Middleweights:
Michael Lombardo    (4-1) vs Kyle Daukaus   (5-0)

Bantamweights:
Richie Santiago   (7-1) vs Miles Johns   (7-0)

Welterweights:
Victor Reyna   (10-3, 1 NC) vs Miguel Baeza   (5-0)

 

Betting Odds:


Dana White's Contender Series 17 odds - BestFightOdds

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA Manifesto

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home