Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 2 Fighter Salaries

Season three of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series went down tonight in Las Vegas, with Miguel Baeza and Miles Johns earning coveted UFC contracts as well as the top paydays for the evening.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Miguel Baeza: $11,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus, $1,000 from Reyna for missing weight)

Tony Johnson: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Justin Gonzales: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Kyle Daukaus: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Miles Johns: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Alton Cunningham: $5,000

Zach Zane: $5,000

Michael Lombardo: $5,000

Richie Santiago: $5,000

Victor Reyna: $4,000 ($5,000 to show, $1,000 fine for missing weight)