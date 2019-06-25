Dana White's Contender Series - Season 3, Week 2 Results

MMA Manifesto

By June 25, 2019

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 2
June 25, 2019
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

DWTNCS Season 3, Week 2 Results

 

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights:
Alton Cunningham   (4-1) vs Tony Johnson   (6-2)

Featherweights:
Zach Zane    (10-6) vs Justin Gonzales    (5-0)

Middleweights:
Michael Lombardo    (4-1) vs Kyle Daukaus   (5-0)

Bantamweights:
Richie Santiago   (7-1) vs
Miles Johns   (7-0)  *WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Welterweights:
Victor Reyna   (10-3, 1 NC) vs
Miguel Baeza   (5-0)  *WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

 

 

