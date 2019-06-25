Dana White's Contender Series - Season 3, Week 2 Results

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 2
June 25, 2019
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada
DWTNCS Season 3, Week 2 Results
Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Light Heavyweights:
Alton Cunningham (4-1) vs Tony Johnson (6-2)
Featherweights:
Zach Zane (10-6) vs Justin Gonzales (5-0)
Middleweights:
Michael Lombardo (4-1) vs Kyle Daukaus (5-0)
Bantamweights:
Richie Santiago (7-1) vs
Miles Johns (7-0) *WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
Welterweights:
Victor Reyna (10-3, 1 NC) vs
Miguel Baeza (5-0) *WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
