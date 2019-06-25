Combat

Fight of the Day: Kaori Icho vs. Sara McMann

Fight of the Day: Kaori Icho vs. Sara McMann

Combat

Fight of the Day: Kaori Icho vs. Sara McMann

By June 25, 2019

By: |

 

Date: September 14, 2003
Card: 2003 Wrestling World Championships
Championship(s): 63kg Women’s Freestyle Gold Medal
Venue: Madison Square Garden
Location: New York City, New York

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Combat
Home