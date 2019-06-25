Netherlands vs Japan Playoffs Live Stream, TV Info for Free WWC 2019

The last quarterfinal spot at the 2019 Women’s World Cup is Online on Tuesday as the Netherlands and Japan face off. The Asian country has made the last two finals and won everything in 2011. However, Japan enters this match as the slight underdog from a Dutch team which has gone undefeated in the championship. Vivianne Miedema will lead the Netherlands against a capable Japan group in the last 16 of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Tuesday.

The second youngest team at the cup and the youngest staying team, Japan dropped to England out time but you can assert the squad outplayed Phil Neville’s team. The Nadeshiko continue to improve, and though they’re a ways away from reaching the degree of the 2015 and 2011 teams, they believe and have the team unity that is required to create a run. They won’t be an easy out.

Date: Tuesday, June 25

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Roazhon Park; Rennes, France

TV channel: FS1 and Universo

The latter has the vision and flair to start up the Netherlands defence. Aside from her goals, Miedema is also a creative force whenever she drops off the front and takes up positions in between the midfield and forwards lines. Her moves can discharge the pace of Lieke Martens behind the Japan defence.

