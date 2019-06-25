Report: Celtics considering Kemba Walker

Boston's cap-room situation is a fluid one but the Celtics, as Danny Ainge has acknowledged, are weighing their various needs as we speak in both the backcourt (with Kyrie Irving — and possibly Terry Rozier — leaving) and frontcourt (with Al Horford exiting) — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 25, 2019

Once the Celtics fell into cap space, I had a feeling they would kick the tires on Kemba Walker. He fills the point guard/scorer void quite nicely.

Full disclosure: I’m not Walker’s biggest fan. Could be my disdain for UConn players. Could be that I’ve always considered him a good player whose stats are inflated because he plays for a crappy team.

The 29-year-old Walker has openly expressed his interest in staying in Charlotte, even for less than the 5-year, $221 million supermax contract he’s eligible for. Another team, like Boston, could offer 4 years and $140 million. The Mavericks and Lakers are also rumored to have an interest.

Kemba would be the ideal addition for the Celtics … if Danny Ainge can pull it off. Not quite as talented as Kyrie, but a leader, all the intangibles, can score and also make life easier for his teammates. https://t.co/9cFzfzNw3L — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 25, 2019

Any concerns with backing up the Brinks truck for an undersized, 29-year old guard?

I have mixed feelings. It’s possible Walker could thrive in Boston with Brad Stevens’ coaching and Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward and Jaylen Brown around to lessen his burden. But small guards typically don’t get better with age. What if he starts breaking down?