Seth Rollins Comments On Jon Moxley's Criticism Of WWE

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins has been really vocal as of late about the negativity towards WWE from wrestling fans. Rollins has been tweeting about the fact that WWE is the top company in the wrestling industry and that it has the best pro wrestling in the world.

This has caused an uproar from fans on social media and even started a Twitter war with independent wrestling star Will Ospreay.

Best pro wrestling on the planet. Period. https://t.co/Frd8occDhd — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 23, 2019

Ahhhh I’m sorry little guy. We already have a better version of you here and he just won his first US Title tonight (Congrats @KingRicochet). Keep working hard though buddy! https://t.co/JwB36iWaIg — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 24, 2019

However recently Seth spoke to Sports Illustrated on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast and responded to his close friend Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose’s criticism towards WWE when he appeared on Chris Jericho’s podcast. When Seth was asked about the negative things Dean said on the podcast, he made these comments:

“Ambrose can do what he wants. He’s a big boy. He’s got his big boy pants on, he can go out there and say whatever he wants, but the bottom line is not everyone is equipped to handle the riggers of the WWE and the schedule and how it affects you mentally and emotionally. Ambrose gave everything he had to the company for the entire time he was here. He put his heart and soul into the travel and the schedule and the injuries and the work in the ring and all that stuff, but at the end of the day, he took his ball and he went home or he went elsewhere, at least.”

He would continue on to talk about Dean’s criticism of the company by saying:

“I think it’s a little presumptuous of him to get on a podcast and talk down about the company that gave him such opportunities, and he referenced some of those, he did talk about how he was thankful for the time he spent here and the fact that he was able to learn, meet his wife and all that good stuff. Like I said, I love the guy. I love him, I’ll always love him, but at the end of the day, we share differing perspectives about what we want out of life and where we’re at in our own lives.”

Seth recently retained the Universal title against Baron Corbin at Stomping Grounds and is now going to be in a program with his girlfriend Becky Lynch feuding with Corbin and Lacey Evans.

However, it is possible that we have not heard the last of Seth’s tweets concerning fans negativity towards the WWE.