Video of Cam Newton offering $1,500 to switch seats with airplane passenger goes viral

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is very particular about where he sits when traveling, and he’ll do whatever he can to ensure that he’s where he wants to be, apparently.

Newton was recently traveling from Paris to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, and not only that, he was actually flying coach.

The thing is that he wanted more leg room — as we all do — so he offered to switch seats with a gentleman. Not only that, Newton offered $1,500 to do so.

So this happened… @CameronNewton offered a man $1500 cash for extra leg room on a 10hr flight and the man said “No??” #GiveFranceTheNFL pic.twitter.com/xQohV9Ngef — Eli Edwards (@ElisaraEdwards) June 22, 2019

The crazy thing is that the guy actually declined, and Newton did not get the extra comfort he was seeking on the 10-hour flight.