6/26/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

The New York Mets (37-43) are free falling, and it hasn’t been pretty to watch. Despite a decent pitching effort from Walker Lockett, Wilmer Font imploded in relief, allowing two inherited runs to score and giving up three of his own in a 7-5 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies (41-38). The Mets are now a season high six games below .500 and will look to get back on track by picking up a win against the Phillies tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Citizen’s Bank Park.
The Mets will send left hander Jason Vargas (3-3, 3.75 ERA) to the mound today. Vargas struggled against the Chicago Cubs last Friday, giving up four runs (although only two were earned) in 4.2 innings of work, but was bailed out of a loss when the Mets rallied for a 5-4 victory. The Phillies will counter with righty Nick Pivetta (4-2, 5.54 ERA). Pivetta was hammered by the Washington Nationals last Thursday, giving up six runs in 5.1 innings to suffer his second loss of the year.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Vargas faced the Phillies back on April 24 in New York, giving up one run in 4.2 innings to suffer his first loss of the year.
- Pivetta got a win against the Mets back on April 16 in Philadelphia, giving up three runs in five innings of work.
- Brad Miller (5 for 11) and Jean Segura (2 for 3, HR, 2 RBI) have good numbers against Vargas.
- Michael Conforto has a pair of home runs in six career at bats against Pivetta.
- Wilson Ramos will get the night off tonight. Tomas Nido will catch and bat eighth.
- The Mets have selected the contract of right hander Chris Mazza from AAA Syracuse to add a fresh arm to their bullpen. Walker Lockett was optioned to Syracuse and Ryan O’Rourke was designated for assignment to make room for Mazza on the 25 and 40 man rosters.
