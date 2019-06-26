Jozy Altidore has insane bicycle kick goal vs Panama (Video)

Soccer

US Men’s National Team striker Jozy Altidore ranks third all-time in goals scored — behind Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey — and he continued his pursuit for the record with a sick goal on Wednesday night.

It came in the team’s Gold Cup match against Panama, with the score tied at 0-0 in the second half. And, well, thanks to Jozy, it didn’t remain tied for all that too long after the second stanza began.

Altidore was in the box on a corner-kick opportunity, with the ball pinballing around in the air. It began to fall toward him, and he — with his back turned to the goal — jumped up and hammered the ball home with a great bicycle kick to open the scoring.

Serious concentration on that finish.

