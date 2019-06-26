NBA

Julius Randle throws major shade at Enes Kanter over Zion Williamson comments

Julius Randle throws major shade at Enes Kanter over Zion Williamson comments

NBA

Julius Randle throws major shade at Enes Kanter over Zion Williamson comments

By June 26, 2019

By: |

Enes Kanter attempted to undervalue Zion Williamson, for some reason, but the Pelicans young star’s teammate, Julius Randle, was not having it.

Kanter recently came out and said Williamson is “Julius Randle with hops,” for some reason, essentially throwing some shade at both of them.

But it didn’t take Randle long to respond, with a perfect shot that landed and put Kanter in his place. Check out what he had to say.

Randle is speaking the truth, too. Check out the box score from that game.

Too funny.

NBA, Pelicans

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More NBA
Home