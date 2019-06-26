Kevin Durant billboards going up in Los Angeles, sparking Clippers rumors

The Kevin Durant sweepstakes is in full swing, as he’s set to become a free agent once the market opens next week.
KD officially declined his $31.5 million player option on Wednesday, which wasn’t a surprise, and will allow him to get a new contract come July 1 (or thereafter) — either with the Warriors or elsewhere. It will be interesting to see if the Warriors offer him a max deal, though, given that he’s likely going to miss the entire 2019-20 season with an Achilles injury.
Still, Clippers fans are doing all they can to court KD — putting up billboards in a recent shopping center in hopes of recruiting him to Los Angeles, as you can see below.
It’s looking like Golden State and Brooklyn are the current favorites to land KD, but New York and Los Angeles are possible landing spots as well.
