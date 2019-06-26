Kevin Durant billboards going up in Los Angeles, sparking Clippers rumors

The Kevin Durant sweepstakes is in full swing, as he’s set to become a free agent once the market opens next week.

KD officially declined his $31.5 million player option on Wednesday, which wasn’t a surprise, and will allow him to get a new contract come July 1 (or thereafter) — either with the Warriors or elsewhere. It will be interesting to see if the Warriors offer him a max deal, though, given that he’s likely going to miss the entire 2019-20 season with an Achilles injury.

Still, Clippers fans are doing all they can to court KD — putting up billboards in a recent shopping center in hopes of recruiting him to Los Angeles, as you can see below.

It looks like Kevin Durant is also getting the billboard treatment in LA. #Clippers pic.twitter.com/GPzrm0WdHs — Farbod Esnaashari ✪ (@Farbod_E) June 27, 2019

It’s looking like Golden State and Brooklyn are the current favorites to land KD, but New York and Los Angeles are possible landing spots as well.