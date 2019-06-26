Legal Treatment of Sportsman Injuries

Women’s soccer is starting to become more professional and some players have played their income and part of their future in high-level sports training with the resulting environment: income, image, performance improvement, and a positive future.



They spend a minimum of four training sessions per week and more, are asked weekly, for the best in the selection with the obligation to answer them. All of this causes more muscle injury in women’s soccer than physical injury due to an opponent’s violation.



Feminine games don’t yet have the fault of male soccer players who are aware of time, and more often, movements that are close to what we can imagine.



If women’s soccer is not in this physical odyssey, injuries start to become legions and often become the best most sought-after players.



For a player, don’t play for a long time; it is a risk of disappearing from a professional environment with very few job opportunities in women’s football built and who only have a few entrepreneurs.



The injury is not neutral. This can be a weakness in the professionalization where the player is a club employee, owned by a subordinated bond, to do what his boss has agreed to do under monopoly and exclusivity related to the power of direction.

Risk acceptance theory



Although increasingly controversial, the theory of risk acceptance in sports remains the cornerstone of the system of responsibility in this field. It is assumed that an athlete, even an amateur, agrees to carry out an activity that is inherently risky. The risk, therefore, is that he will receive full knowledge of the facts.



However, this theory only applies when it is not a problem of abnormal risks resulting from non-compliance with the rules of sportsmanship. Thus it is clear that blows, heads or other voluntary aggression can be punished under criminal and civil law.



But what about tackles, which are passed by the rules of the game, but which ones can be very dangerous if not mastered? What about the tackles from the back? From overcoming both feet?



A tackle that seriously hurts a player can be disciplined by referees and / or federations and departments and regional (league). But that may not really give rise to criminal commitments and / or the civil responsibility of the player, or even the club in question.



But on the contrary, such actions can also lead to undisciplined sports sanctions and bear criminal and / or civil responsibility from the author and the club concerned. Therefore we will understand that this problem is complex, that it is a concrete evaluation of each situation and that at that time, the award of the judges is very important.

Club responsibility



And the club in all this? In general they have to answer for the facts of their licenses insofar as they have a mission, among others, to supervise, direct and control their activities. This responsibility can be considered an obligation of the facility. The club must make every effort to ensure the safety of its licensors. In general and legally it is assumed that in this case, responsibility cannot be asked for. But of course every athlete should at least have to prepare personal legal assistance. Legal assistance is usually available in major cities in the United States. For example, those who live in Miami can contact a Miami personal injury lawyer to anticipate any risk caused by a serious injury.