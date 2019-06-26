Sportbikes/2015 Yamaha Fj 09 First Look

Ready to ride to the ends of the earth and back on the 847cc 2015 Yamaha Fj 09? Whether you’ve already gotten your hands on a model or if a new sport bike and Yamaha bike parts or motorcycle OEM parts aren’t on the cards for you right now, learn more about this incredible machine and get ready to saddle up.

Notable Features

Designed with an emphasis on street sport touring, the Yamaha Fj 09 features possesses many of the features of the Yamaha Fz 09. Similarities include the Yamaha Drive Mode, an adjustable throttle system that allows the rider to choose the control to suit the riding conditions, an aluminum frame and swingarm, and a fuel-injected engine.

The Fj 09 also features an adjustable saddle seat, a taller windshield that riders can adjust between three heights, and an adjustable aluminum handlebar. For the rider who wants to go the distance, Yamaha has included a 4.9-gallon fuel tank. The manufacturer cites a 186-mile fuel range, which can stand you in good stead for longer day trips or multi-day adventures.

Standard Features and Design Accessories

Available in candy red, race blue or matte gray, the Fj 09 includes heated handgrips, a top case and side cases, Standard features include LED headlights, side fairings, traction and ABS control, a center stand and hand guards. A cutting-edge LED instrument panel allows riders to easily chart their machine’s speed, RPMs and trip progress and manage other electronic systems. It includes a gear position indicator and a bar-type tachometer.

OEM and Aftermarket Parts for All Makes and Models

Want to head out on the 2015 Yamaha Fj 09 or restore it or your own bike with Yamaha OEM fairings or motorcycle OEM parts? Head to online suppliers to find the OEM and aftermarket parts that you or your mechanic can install on your own bike, no matter the make or model.