Watch: Wayne Rooney scores Goal of the Year candidate, catching goalie off guard

By June 26, 2019

DC United veteran striker Wayne Rooney may be 33 years of age, with his best years behind him, but he’s still the clear leader of the team.

And, most importantly, he’s good for one or two highlight-reel goals per season (as well as a slew of converted penalties as well, where he plies his trade nowadays).

He showed that on Wednesday night, when he scored the game-winning goal in a 1-0 win over Orlando City, and it was a screamer. Rooney noticed that goalkeeper Brian Rowe was way off his line, and he uncorked a blast from behind midfield to make his opponent pay.

Embarrassing for Rowe, and a piece of art by Rooney.

