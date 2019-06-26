Why Not Frowning and Taking HGH Could Be Your Best Anti Aging Strategy

It is not really a secret that with age come wrinkles. As we age our skin loses moisture and elasticity, making it creasy, and while it may be inevitable, it can be prevented to some degree. The last century alone has introduced vast products, treatments and regimens for tackling those little lines that mark the passage of time and women have always optimistically been committed. They include HGH, prescription creams, chemical peels, and Botox.

Wrinkles and HGH Levels

As we get older our HGH levels drop which in turn leads to the thinning of our skin. A thinner skin is more likely to droop and develop wrinkles because of the drop in the levels of elastin and collagen. Raising HGH levels has been proven to stimulate the production of both elastin and collagen in a study conducted on seniors in the Rudman HGH study.

In the Rudman study HGH injections were given to the experiment subjects yet even with those results HGH is still not FDA approved for anti-aging and using it for such is illegal. This leaves us with only natural HGH supplements as a resort to raising HGH levels legally.

HGH supplements such as Genf20 Plus, Genfx, Sytropin and Somatropinne do not contain HGH but rather are made of HGH releasers that are proven to raise HGH levels by stimulating the pituitary gland into secreting more somatotropin.

In addition to making the skin more youthful HGH can also help rejuvenate the whole body. By taking HGH supplements such as Genf20 Plus and Serovital you could expect to have more energy, lose weight and have more muscle mass. In addition HGH can also improve your performance in sports and most importantly help you recover quickly after heavy exercise.

Not moving your forehead is more effective than Botox

Botox is the number one selling product of its kind in the world. Popularly known as the miracle injection, it is the first and only FDA-approved prescription product that prevents those dreaded eleven” lines between the brows. Although itis all anybody can talk about, it however comes with its own side effects and complications such as the possibility of the botulinum toxin contained in it to spread in your body.

But perhaps the best option is to protect your skin just as it is. Perhaps, if we could just stop moving our forehead on our own, we would never get wrinkles and never need to get botulinum toxin injections in the first place as Dawn Davis, a Senior Editorial Director at POPSUGAR and a beauty director suggested.

“Repetitive facial expressions [mean] muscles are contracting over and over,” says NYC dermatologist Ellen Marmur. “This can definitely create unwanted wrinkles over time. Each muscle movement creates a groove in the skin . . . It’s like the skin has memory, and the creases get deeper and deeper.” And it gets even better: Dr. Marmur says if you can stop certain habits like frowning or squinting, you can prevent (or at least slow down) the formation of forehead lines.

Woman Develops Anti-Aging Strategy

Dawn Davis, commenting on her strategy of fourteen years said “I start by focusing on my eyebrows and make a conscious effort not to raise them up and down when I talk. Next, I tackle specific faces I make in certain situations (think grimacing while running and squinting looking at the computer, neither of which is forehead-friendly). I hold my forehead in place with the palm of my hand while typing out an assignment with the other. After a few months, it’s second nature. And I don’t know whether it’s because forehead movement isn’t actually necessary to be expressive or because foreheads all around me are becoming less and less mobile thanks to dermatologists, but nobody says anything about my new wax figure-like state”-

Facial Expressions and UV light Contribute to Aging

It is now indisputable that facial expressions are chief contributors of the 1’s and 11’s that appear on our faces. But, a few other things should also be put into consideration when battling wrinkles especially if one decides to opt for natural regimens.

Constant exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light, for example, through sunbathing, tanning booths, and outdoor sports increases the chance of developing wrinkles earlier. UV light breaks down the collagen and elastin fibers in the skin. These fibers form the skin’s connective tissue. They are located under the surface of the skin, and they support the skin. Breaking down this layer causes the skin to become weaker and less flexible. The skin starts to droop, and wrinkles appear.

Clothes that cover the body, such as hats and long sleeves, may delay the development of wrinkles.

Regular smoking accelerates the aging process of skin, because of the reduced blood supply to the skin and the decrease of the release of human growth hormone. Alcohol dehydrates the skin, and dry skin is more likely to wrinkle.