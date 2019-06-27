40th U.S. Senior Open Golf 2019 Online Live Streaming Reddit

The first day of U.S. Senior Open Golf 2019 is here. Find out live updates on Thursday night golf here. Check out the best streaming channels for U.S. Senior Open Golf 2019 Round 1 below. Not much time has gone for the Tiger Woods Tournament as the organizers are preparing for their PGA 2019 tour schedule right in the U.S. Senior Open Golf. The event will be held at the Riviera Country Club where world class Golf players will come ahead to beat the rest out. Well, for the fans, we have got some pretty options for you to watch U.S. Senior Open Golf 2019 Live stream online. First two rounds of the U.S. Senior Open Golf 2019 will be telecasted on the Golf Channel. But, for online streaming, CBS will deliver online coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

Talking about the U.S. Senior Open Golf, it’s run by charity named TGR Foundation. Every year, the tournament attracts some outstanding golf players that come together to be the best from the rest. The winner will get a handsome amount of $7,400,000 which is the second largest amount after PGA Games. The event will start on May 30th, 2019 and will run until 2nd June 2019. Well, in an event where the top golf players will compete together, the excitement level is bound to reach orbits.

How to Watch U.S. Senior Open Golf 2019 Live Streaming Online Reddit Free Without a Cable Connection?

The world is slowly adopting the Internet-based viewing, and cable connections are extinguishing. Yes, with Internet-based viewing, people get the freedom to watch shows as per their likings. There is no bondage, and you are free to choose your wishful channels.

U.S. Senior Open 2019 Reddit live streaming

Golf lovers can watch U.S. Senior Open by live streaming these channels on their PC, iPhone, Android phones, tablet, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV etc. A wide array of channels also provides on-demand live stream programming of Golf. So, you just have to tune into these channels to enjoy uninterrupted action of U.S. Senior Open 2019.

One of the most underrated social media platforms, Reddit can deliver some perfect fantastic things. In Reddit, you can browse through tons of subreddit sections and find the best one that contains Golf highlights. Also, there will be subreddits that will be delivering full streaming of the Open Golf 2019 event.

All you need is a Reddit account, a bit of research and you can effortlessly Watch U.S. Senior Open Golf 2019 Live stream, with ease and comfort.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month!

1. Golf Channel

Therefore, for your easement, we have done extensive hard work. We have jotted down some of the best ways to watch U.S. Senior Open Golf 2019 Live stream. So, without wasting any time, let’s get started.

Willing to watch the U.S. Senior Open Golf 2019 Live Stream free of cost? take a look at the Golf Channel. It’s an exclusive streaming channel dedicated to every single Golf matches.

On the Golf Channel, you can even watch the highlights of previous Golf Games. Also, you can even get the latest updates along with news of Golf Matches. Altogether, Golf Channel is a free and one good way to watch the latest U.S. Senior Open Golf 2019 series.

This channel is the one-stop destination for all the golf buffs who want to watch all the tournaments associated with golf. The channel offers coverage of the action from the U.S. Senior Open, Ryder Cup, PGA TOUR, LPGA Tour, The Open, Olympics, the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals. You can also download app called “Golf Channel Mobile” which gives instant access to golf’s latest headlines, news, videos, photos, live scores, analysis etc.

2. CBS Sports

If you are not willing to spend those extra bucks on paid subscription plans, you can use CBS sports. It is a completely free service where you only require a good speed internet connection and a portable device.

Also, with CBS Sports, you can watch many more sports events without including a penny from your pockets. However, you will have to compromise on the video quality. Still, if you want quality based viewing, read ahead to discover fantastic options to watch U.S. Senior Open Golf 2019 Live stream.

3. Fubo TV

Especially to watch U.S. Senior Open Golf 2019 Live stream online, Fubo TV is yet another brilliant option. FuboTV started their journey as a pure sports streaming Service Company and are still standing heads strong.

At present, they have partnered with almost every cable network namely Big Four Networks, Cable Networks, Sport-

Specific Network and much more. Their plan starts from $44.99 per month where you get access to 75+ channels. Also, it delivers support for Roku and FireStick devices. Even more, Fubo offers a massive 7-Days Free trial period with which you can test its service and then decide which plan to choose.

Golf lovers can watch the U.S. Senior Open on Fubo TV which broadcasts live TV channels on the internet without any need of cable connection. Fubo TV subscribers can watch more than 100 live TV channels, hundreds of on-demand titles and network shows, news and movies on your TV, phone, tablet, computer and other devices. You will have to subscribe to a plan of Fubo TV which will vary according to the plan you choose. In USA, a very popular plan is the one that features over 85 channels is available at $54.99/month.

Sign up for fuboTV here!



4. Sling TV

The first-ever streaming service company, Sling TV has come a long way. They are well known in providing affordable plans to the customers. Starting with their Orange plan, the costing is just $25 per month.

In Orange Sling TV plan, you get access to 35+ channels. Of Course, every single channel delivers streaming in super high definition. All you require is a good speed internet connection and a portable device. Also, the company delivers a massive 7-days free trial period to test the service and leave the decision on to you.

5. Hulu with Live TV

Still being in a Beta Project, Hulu is delivering some exceptional and quality streaming services to the customers. Their basic plan starts from $40 per month where you get access to 50-70 channels. Out of which, 14 channels are sports ones that are a fantastic thing.

Also, the company has its partnership with every significant networks namely Big Four Networks, Sports-Specific Networks, College Networks and much more.

6. PlayStation Vue

Contrary to the branding of PlayStation, the company is giving some excellent streaming services to the users. Aside’s providing support for PlayStation 4, the company has got support for other devices and platforms.

Their plan starts from $45 per month where you can avail 45 channels. Though the pricing is high, PlayStation Vue delivers high-quality channels in even the slowest net connection. Also, it comes with a 5-Days Trial period to test their services and then choose your preferred plan.

7. YouTube TV

Rolling out a city-by-city update for every major city, YouTube TV is one good name among the streaming companies. Especially in the American Regions, YouTube TV has done an amazing job. To watch U.S. Senior Open Golf 2019 Live stream online, all you need is a YouTube TV’s subscription pack, a net connection, and a compatible device.

The plan begins from $40 per month with which you get access to 70 channels. Out of those 70 channels, 14 of them are pure sports ones. Still, the company doesn’t deliver any trial period. For which, you will have to research thoroughly before you chose any YouTube TV’s subscription plan.

8. Xumo

If you want to watch U.S. Senior Open Golf 2019 Live stream on a free basis, Xumo is a perfect option for you. It delivers a different set of online channels where CBS Sports is pre-included in the package. With Xumo, you will need a good speed internet connection as the video quality will not be that good.

Also, the streaming company delivers an exclusive video-on-demand option. Using such an amazing option, you can watch videos based on your likings and preferences.

VPN Services

We have got solutions for you where you can use VPN’s to have access to the match’s channel using your streaming service. Though you may find tons of VPN brands over the Internet, choosing the correct one can become difficult.

We have picked the best VPN brand for you so that you can peacefully watch sports from your home’s comfort.

ExpressVPN

We recommend using ExpressVPN to easily access a variety of channels anonymously and securely. ExpressVPN offer blazing-fast VPN speeds to watch sports on all devices, the best-in-class privacy protection and unlimited premium bandwidth. Get ExpressVPN now for 49% off their 12-month package at only $6.67/month to watch NBA and NHL Playoffs, UFC, Boxing, and Game of Throneslive streams and more!

Bypass geo-restrictions to access:

Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW , BBC iPlayer, iTV, Sky Go (Italy), Rai TV, Crackle, Showtime, Sling TV, FX, NBC, ABC, and more

, BBC iPlayer, iTV, Sky Go (Italy), Rai TV, Crackle, Sling TV, and more The only provider that unblocks Netflix not just on the VPN, but also using SmartDNS on non VPN–compatible devices such as:

Apple TV, PlayStation, Xbox, and smart TVs

not just on the VPN, but also using SmartDNS on non VPN–compatible devices such as: Apple TV, PlayStation, Xbox, and smart TVs Unconditional 30-day money-back guarantee

Best Social Media Platforms to watch U.S. Senior Open Golf Live stream

Despite serving an excellent chatting platform for global users, Social media is much more than that. To watch U.S. Senior Open Golf 2019 Live stream without giving a penny, you can use social media at your rescue.

Together, let’s come along as we are going to unwrap some of the best social media channels to watch U.S. Senior Open Golf 2019 Live stream online.

1. Facebook

Talking about one of the biggest social media platforms will bring Facebook into the limelight. Using Facebook, you can effortlessly watch U.S. Senior Open Golf 2019 Live stream without need of a cable connection.

All you need is a Facebook Account and a bit of research to find relevant groups. On Facebook, you can search for official U.S. Senior Open Golf pages. After which you need to add them, and you will start receiving regular updates about the golf event.

2. YouTube

Aside’s delivering quality videos to the entire world free of cost, streaming in the YouTube Industry is growing at a rapid pace. Be it gaming streaming or any other movie based one; YouTube is the one-stop destination.

With an intention to Watch U.S. Senior Open Golf 2019 Live stream, you need to search for the golf event on YouTube, and you will start receiving suggestions. Choose your wishful option and start watching the U.S. Senior Open Golf event.

3. Twitter

Twitter brings you live updates of Memorial Golf Tournament 2019. Just follow the official PGA page and get highlights and live scores for all rounds. There is not yet any confirmation regarding Twitter streams for Memorial golf 2019.

U.S. Senior Open Golf Tournament Tee Times

Check out day 1 Tee Times for U.S. Senior Open Golf 2019 below. Timings are in ET.

U.S. Senior Open Round 2 Tee times

Check out Round 2 Tee Times below. Timings in ET.

8:04 a.m: Kevin Kisner, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay

8:15 a.m: Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott

8:26 a.m: Phil Mickelson, Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler

1:05 p.m: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

1:16 p.m: Tiger Woods, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau

1:27 p.m: Xander Schauffele, Jhonattan Vegas, Russell Knox

Round 1

No. 1 Tee

7:20 a.m: Joaquin Niemann, Sam Burns, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

7:31 a.m: Ryan Moore, Scott Stallings, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

7:42 a.m: Danny Lee, Anirban Lahiri, J.J. Spaun

7:53 a.m: Charles Howell III, Brice Garnett, Ted Potter, Jr.

8:04 a.m: Sung Kang, Gary Woodland, Henrik Stenson

8:15 a.m: Martin Trainer, Adam Long, Austin Cook

8:26 a.m: Michael Kim, Ryan Armour, Martin Kaymer

8:37 a.m: Xander Schauffele, Jhonattan Vegas, Russell Knox

8:48 a.m: Jason Kokrak, Tyrrell Hatton, Bronson Burgoon

8:59 a.m: Aaron Baddeley, Matt Every, Rafa Cabrera Bello

12:10 p.m: Matt Jones, Brian Gay, Sam Ryder

12:21 p.m: Bill Haas, Scott Brown, Michael Thompson

12:32 p.m: Branden Grace, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston

12:43 p.m: Andrew Putnam, Andrew Landry, Luke Donald

12:54 p.m: Kevin Kisner, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau

1:05 p.m: Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott

1:16 p.m: Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar

1:27 p.m: Aaron Wise, Patton Kizzire, Louis Oosthuizen

1:38 p.m: Byeong Hun An, Harold Varner III, Haotong Li

1:49 p.m: Ryan Fox, Shubhankar Sharma, Will Grimmer

No. 10 Tee

7:20 a.m: Charley Hoffman, Boo Weekley, Adam Schenk

7:31 a.m: Kelly Kraft, Joel Dahmen, Carlos Ortiz

7:42 a.m: Peter Malnati, Lucas Glover, Luke List

7:53 a.m: Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith, Ernie Els

8:04 a.m: Max Homa, Pat Perez, Jason Dufner

8:15 a.m: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

8:26 a.m: Tiger Woods, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau

8:37 a.m: Corey Conners, J.B. Holmes, Chesson Hadley

8:48 a.m: Robert Streb, Rory Sabbatini, Peter Uihlein

8:59 a.m: David Lipsky, Alvaro Ortiz, Norman Xiong

12:10 p.m: David Lingmerth, Abraham Ancer, Beau Hossler

12:21 p.m: Kevin Streelman, Sungjae Im, Talor Gooch

12:32 p.m: Bud Cauley, Whee Kim, Matthew Fitzpatrick

12:43 p.m: Keith Mitchell, Cameron Champ, Brendan Steele

12:54 p.m: Keegan Bradley, Billy Horschel, Brian Harman

1:05 p.m: Kyle Stanley, Emiliano Grillo, Jim Furyk

1:16 p.m: Troy Merritt, Si Woo Kim, K.J. Choi

1:27 p.m: Adam Hadwin, Danny Willett, Steve Stricker

1:38 p.m: Brian Stuard, Nick Watney, Alex Noren

1:49 p.m: Joost Luiten, Justin Suh, Jovan Rebula

Round 3 Results

Place Player Country Score To par 1 Francesco Molinari 70-67-66=203 −13 T2 Tony Finau 71-70-64=205 −11 Tiger Woods 70-68-67=205 4 Brooks Koepka 66-71-69=206 −10 T5 Ian Poulter 68-71-68=207 −9 Webb Simpson 72-71-64=207 T7 Justin Harding 69-69-70=208 −8 Dustin Johnson 68-70-70=208 Matt Kuchar 71-69-68=208 Louis Oosthuizen 71-66-71=208 Xander Schauffele 73-65-70=208

Round 2 results

We will be updating live results of U.S. Senior Open 2019 during the matches. Stay tuned here for updates.

Place Players Country Score To par T1 Jason Day 70-67=137 −7 Brooks Koepka 66-71=137 Francesco Molinari 70-67=137 Louis Oosthuizen 71-66=137 Adam Scott 69-68=137 T6 Justin Harding 69-69=138 −6 Dustin Johnson 68-70=138 Xander Schauffele 73-65=138 Tiger Woods 70-68=138 T10 Ian Poulter 68-71=139 −5 Jon Rahm 69-70=139

Conclusion

Well, not much time is left for the U.S. Senior Open Golf 2019 event to start. For you, we have done all the work and have brought some outstanding options to Watch U.S. Senior Open Golf 2019 Live stream.

Now, all depends on your personal choices and preferences. Either paid or free, you can choose your wishful stream option, have a compatible device and start to Watch U.S. Senior Open Golf 2019 Live stream passionately.