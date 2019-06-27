BREAKING: WWE Names Paul Heyman And Eric Bischoff Executive Directors Of Raw And SmackDown Live

Business has just picked up. In the wake of AEW and other promotions gaining momentum, WWE has given Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman new, major roles within the company. According to Sports Illustrated‘s Justin Barrasso, Heyman and Bischoff have been hired to become Executive Directors of WWE TV.

According to the report and a statement by WWE, Heyman will be the ED of Monday Night Raw and Bischoff will be ED of SmackDown Live. Vince McMahon has created these two positions for the former heads of ECW and WCW.

One of the major notes to take away from this is that these will not be TV roles but behind the camera opportunities.