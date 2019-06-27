Giants rookie CB Deandre Baker buys mom a Bentley as surprise gift (Video)

The New York Giants are looking to rebuild their secondary, so they elected to take Georgia product Deandre Baker with the 30th pick in this year’s draft.

Baker figures to fit well in the team’s secondary as a cornerback for the future, and his head appears to be in the right place, as a guy that takes care of those that took care of him.

He’ll make roughly $1.913 million this season, and he already allocated a large chunk of that to a Bentley — which he bought for his mother. Check out her reaction.

Giants 1st-rounder Deandre Baker bought his mom a Bentley less than two weeks after signing his rookie deal. This is what it’s all about 🙌 (via @DreBaker1_) pic.twitter.com/mB4RnmucML — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 27, 2019

That’s a lot of money for a rookie to spend on a car, but his heart was definitely in the right place.