Julian Edelman raves about how difficult Bill Belichick is to read

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman is one of the team’s homegrown leaders, having been selected by the team in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

He knows head coach Bill Belichick as well as anyone, including Tom Brady, Matt Patricia and Rodney Harrison. And yet, he doesn’t really “know” BB, or at least exactly what one of the greatest football minds of all time is thinking.

“Honestly, I’ve been around this man for 11 years,” Edelman said at the Hashtag Sports Conference, according to ThePostGame. “And he could sit across from me, and I’d still have no clue what he’s thinking about.”

Belichick must really excel at poker — taking everyone’s money at the table.