Look: Blake Griffin, Chandler Parsons party with twerking women on boat in Ibiza

Look: Blake Griffin, Chandler Parsons party with twerking women on boat in Ibiza

Updates

Look: Blake Griffin, Chandler Parsons party with twerking women on boat in Ibiza

By June 27, 2019

By: |

Chandler Parsons never really developed into the dominant NBA player he was once projected to be, even though he has the size, athleticism and length to fit in today’s game perfectly.

But it hasn’t worked out for him, whether it’s been injuries, motivation, leadership or whatever else.

There’s one thing Parsons really excels at, though — partying. It seems like this time of year always begins the Summer of Parsons, and its comprised of him with a number of Instagram models.

That was recently the case, as he was spotted on an Ibiza yacht with fellow NBA’er Blake Griffin, along with a plethora of twerking women. TMZ Sports provided some photos, and that yacht looked like the place we want to be.

CP sure knows how to party.

Updates

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

3hr

Mets 3hr ago

Hello Friends. I don’t even know what to say anymore. There is so much wrong with this team, this organization, that fixing it would require (…)

More sportsdaily
Home