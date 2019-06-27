Look: Blake Griffin, Chandler Parsons party with twerking women on boat in Ibiza

Chandler Parsons never really developed into the dominant NBA player he was once projected to be, even though he has the size, athleticism and length to fit in today’s game perfectly.

But it hasn’t worked out for him, whether it’s been injuries, motivation, leadership or whatever else.

There’s one thing Parsons really excels at, though — partying. It seems like this time of year always begins the Summer of Parsons, and its comprised of him with a number of Instagram models.

That was recently the case, as he was spotted on an Ibiza yacht with fellow NBA’er Blake Griffin, along with a plethora of twerking women. TMZ Sports provided some photos, and that yacht looked like the place we want to be.

CP sure knows how to party.