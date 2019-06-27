New York Mets officially announce Tom Seaver statue coming to Citi Field

The New York Mets are commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1969 World Series champions this weekend, and it is still sad that Tom Seaver won’t be a part of the festivities. Seaver has retired from public life after being diagnosed with dementia, but the Mets are making sure they honor the legacy of the Hall of Famer this weekend anyway. Earlier this morning, the Mets officially changed the address of Citi Field to 41 Seaver Way and unveiled plans for a statue of Tom Terrific, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Mets’ COO Jeff Wilpon indicated that the statue, which is expected to be placed in front of Citi Field, should be completed by the start of the 2020 season. The team’s official Twitter account released a rendering of what the finished product will look like, which you can see below.

⚾️ Tom Seaver statue coming to @CitiField ⚾️ We’ve commissioned a statue of Tom Terrific to be built in front of @CitiField. Additional details to come at a later date. pic.twitter.com/LTUWKR8q0u — New York Mets (@Mets) June 27, 2019

Both the address change and the statue have been in the works since 2016, and some of Seaver’s children and grandchildren were on hand for the ceremony today. It is nice that the Mets are finally honoring their first true great in this way, but it is a shame that he won’t be able to fully participate in the festivities thanks to his dementia.