Smoke Continues To Build Around Oilers

The free agent courting period is now a few days old, and July 1st is right around the corner. Ken Holland has yet to truly put his stamp on the Edmonton Oilers roster but fear not, that too is coming. Holland will add multiple players on July 1st via free agency, including at least one forward and a goaltender. There could be much more as well if the GM is able to clear cap space.

The Oilers have been relatively quiet in the public eye during the free agent courting period. The good news? They’ve been hard at work behind the scenes and have been working the secondary free agent market. While everyone is interested in Artemi Panarin, Joe Pavelski and Matt Duchene, the Oilers are working the lines on Brett Connolly and Joonas Donskoi.

The Oilers have spoken to the representation of both Connolly and Donskoi this week. In fact, Connolly’s agent confirmed this to Oilers Now earlier in the week and made sure to mention that his client sees a great opportunity in Edmonton. The sides are a solid fit for each other.

Donskoi isn’t as sexy of a name, but he will be cheaper and just as effective. The two-way Finnish winger can chip in 10-15 goals and bring a complete game to the table. Edmonton could really improve their bottom-six with a Donskoi signing.

If Holland is able to come away with both Donskoi and Connolly, which I believe is the goal, then Edmonton’s forward unit will be much improved heading into 2019-20.

If the Oilers are able to create a little cap space, they immediately become a dark horse for Gustav Nyquist. Edmonton has shown interest in the former Red Wing during the courting period, and he does provide a nice fit for the club’s top-six needs. Price is going to be an issue here, Edmonton can’t afford him without sending someone out.

It’s also believed that Holland is looking for a third-line center. Erik Haula was traded to Carolina from Vegas last night, and he would have been a perfect fit. Riley Nash is on the trading block in Columbus and could be had in a hockey trade.

In terms of bottom-six wingers who could be trade targets, Danton Heinen is available in Boston. The Penguins also might be willing to ship out Bryan Rust in the coming days. Keep those names in mind, as well as Carolina’s Julien Gauthier, when talking about a potential Jesse Puljujarvi trade.

Keepers Of The Crease:

There will be a goaltender added to the Oilers roster on July 1st. The only question now is which free agent veteran it will be. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun mentioned last week that the Oil were attempting to trade for the rights to Petr Mrazek. Although unsuccessful, the club has spoken to him during the courting period, per sources.

The Oilers and Mike Smith have also talked. The 37 year-old veteran is coming off of the worst season of his career and is trying to keep his career alive. Joining the Oilers in the Smith talks are the Carolina Hurricanes, who are in danger of losing both of their goalies this summer.

There will not be a reunion between Cam Talbot and the Oilers. Sources indicate there has been no contact between the sides during the courting period and that the ship has sailed. Talbot has been heavily connected to the Calgary Flames during the last week. It certainly looks like a swap of homes for Talbot and Smith is coming on Monday.

The Oilers were never really in on Brian Elliott, who was focused on signing a deal with Philadelphia throughout the free agent process. He and the Flyers finalized a one-year extension yesterday.

Trades?

Holland is looking to shed at least one NHL defender in order to make room for a prospect. The club believes that Caleb Jones is ready to make the jump, while Evan Bouchard, Joel Persson and William Lagesson are not far behind. The odd man out is likely to be Kris Russell.

Although Russell is a good leader and strong third-pair defender, he isn’t worth the $4,000,000 price. The Montreal Canadiens showed interest in him at the draft. Don’t be surprised if a team like Tampa Bay gets involved here. They will be losing Anton Stralman in the coming days.

In addition to Russell, Matt Benning is very much in play. Jesse Puljujarvi trade talks continue, while I still believe Milan Lucic ends up as a Vancouver Canuck. Perhaps a Lucic deal comes down on July 2nd after his bonus is paid off.