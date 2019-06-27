Venezuela vs Argentina preview, team news, key player & betting odds

Argentina will look to overcome a disappointing start to their Copa America campaign when they take on Venezuela in the quarter finals on Saturday.

The Argentinean side were poor during the group stages as they lost to Colombia before being held to a 1-1 draw by Paraguay. After taking just one point from their opening two matches, they needed to beat Qatar 2-0 to advance to the knockout stages of the competition.

Argentina will now take on a Venezuela side that shouldn’t be underestimated as they went unbeaten in the group stages having registered impressive draws with Brazil and Peru before beating Bolivia 3-1 in their final group game.

Obviously Argentina are favourites to progress as they’ve reached the last two Copa America finals and have the world’s best player, Lionel Messi, in their ranks but Venezuela will be quietly confident of causing an upset.

Team News

Lionel Scalioni has chopped and changed his team throughout the tournament but the Argentinean boss may keep changes to a minimum for this game after seeing his side finally register a win last time out.

Man City striker Sergio Aguero should keep his place after scoring the vital second goal against Qatar while Tottenham’s Juan Foyth could be retained in defence after impressing in the last match.

German Pezzella is back in contention while Marcos Acuna is pushing for a recall in midfield so Rodrigo de Paul may drop to the bench.

As for Venezuela, Luis Mago is hoping to get recalled after serving a suspension but Roberto Rosales may keep his place. Salomon Rondan should once again lead the line up front along with Jhon Murillo and Martinez.

Key Man

Lionel Messi: Who else could it be? Arguably the greatest player to ever play the game, Messi is undoubtedly the man to watch in this game. He’s never really hit the heights for Argentina that he has achieved at Barcelona, but Messi is still capable of turning a game on its head with a moment of brilliance.

Betting odds & tips

Argentina are the 57/100 favourites to win with www.21.co.uk while Venezuela look excellent odds at 23/4 considering how poor the Argentinians have been so far in this tournament. The draw can be backed at 11/4 and some punters will be tempted as Venezuela have drawn 10 of their last 19 matches.

However, Argentina tend to save their best form for the knockout stages of the Copa America and we think they’ll have just enough to edge this game 2-1 to book their place in the semi-finals for the third consecutive time.