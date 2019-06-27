Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday June 28

7:30am: M-1 Challenge 102 ($7.99 Fite.tv)

12:30pm: 2019 IBJJF American National Championship (FloGrappling)

1:00pm: Colosseum Tournament (FightBox.com)

1:30pm: Alessandro Goddi vs. Daniele Scardina/Francesco Patera vs. Paul Hyland Jr. (DAZN)

3:00pm: Miguel Vazquez vs. Ohara Davies/Lewis Paulin vs. Ryan Walsh (ESPN+)

4:00pm: Enfusion 86 ($11.40 EnfusionLive.com)

5:00pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Titan Fighting Championship 55 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:30pm: Star Boxing: The Catskill Clash ($9.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 70 (AXS)

9:00pm: Combate Americas 41 (DAZN)

9:00pm: Dynasty Combat Sports: Summer Showdown ($16.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: Raymundo Beltran vs. Richard Commey/Carlos Adames vs. Patrick Day (ESPN)

Saturday June 29

3:30am: King in the Ring: Welterweights ($29.95 Cleeng)

8:00am: Kunlun Combat Professional League (FightBox)

1:00pm: Muay Thai Grand Prix 27 (UFC Fight Pass)

4:00pm: Cage Warriors 106 (UFC Fight Pass)

5:15pm: 2019 IBJJF American National Championship (FloGrappling)

5:30pm: Cowboy Fight Series 2 (FloCombat)

6:00pm: UFC on ESPN: dos Santos vs. Ngannou Prelims (ESPN+)

6:00pm: Montreal Fight League 12 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: Demetrius Andrade v s. Maciej Sulecki/Khalid Yafai vs. Norbelto Jimenez (DAZN)

7:00pm: UFC on ESPN: dos Santos vs. Ngannou Prelims (ESPN)

7:00pm: Fury Fighting Championships 33 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: Dead Serious MMA 35 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Fight To Win 117 (FloGrappling)

9:00pm: UFC on ESPN: dos Santos vs. Ngannou (ESPN)

9:00pm: Jermall Charlo vs. Brandon Adams/Erickson Lubin vs. Zakaria Attou (Showtime)

Sunday June 30

12:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

12:00am: Pancrase 306 (UFC Fight Pass)

7:00am: Evolution Fight Series 2 ($6.99 Fite.tv)

8:00am: Kunlun Combat Professional League (FightBox)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man who’s over his bout with draft fever and is back to watching regularly scheduled live sports.

1. UFC on ESPN: dos Santos vs. Ngannou: An awesome 1-2-3 on the card, all featuring UFC champions or championship challengers. Great ESPN card that could very well be on PPV.

2. Demetrius Andrade vs. Maciej Sulecki/Khalid Yafai vs. Norbelto Jimenez: Andrade and Sulecki is a super-competitive title fight, and Jimenez’s story, starting his career 1-7 and rallying to finally have a world title shot is as inspiring as it is unlikely. A great under-the-radar bill, here.

3. Cage Warriors 106: Cage Warriors is calling this Night of Champions, and holy shit, they are not fucking around. SIX title fights are on the docket for this card.

4. Raymundo Beltran vs. Richard Commey/Carlos Adames vs. Patrick Day: That Day’s nickname isn’t “Saint” is criminal. Aside from that, Commey and Beltran is a great title fight, as both men will deliver, Commey in power, and Beltran in heart and toughness.

5. Jermall Charlo vs. Brandon Adams/Erickson Lubin vs. Zakaria Attou: Two easy wins for the A-side main and the A-side co-main. Doesn’t accomplish a ton.

6. Miguel Vazquez vs. Ohara Davies/Lewis Paulin vs. Ryan Walsh: The best of ESPN+’s European offerings. Vazquez and Davies should be plenty fun.

7. Legacy Fighting Alliance 70: The heavyweight tournament rolls on with the winner facing Daniel James.

8. Titan Fighting Championship 55: A couple title fights with names you’ve probably heard of, which is fairly standard Titan fare.

9. Fight To Win 117: No crazy headliners, but a solid card throughout.

10. Pancrase 306: Another offering from the OG in mixed martial arts.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Welterweight Bout: Cruz Briggs (15-4) vs. Minoru Kimura (28-9-1) [K-1 World Grand Prix Japan 2019]

4. Super Featherweight Bout: Kosuke Komiyama (33-7) vs. Pettas Leona (23-5-1) [K-1 World Grand Prix Japan 2019]

3. 58.5kg Bout: Huo Xiaolong (21-5) vs. Yuta Murakoshi (27-7) [K-1 World Grand Prix Japan 2019]

2. Heavyweight Bout: Levi Rigters (29-2-2) vs. Mihajlo Kecojevic (7-1) [Enfusion 86]

1. K-1 Super Lightweight Championship: Kaew Fairtex (c) (145-34-4) vs. Rukiya Anpo (16-4) [K-1 World Grand Prix Japan 2019]

BOXING

5. Junior Middleweight Bout: Erickson Lubin (20-1) vs. Zakaria Attou (29-6-2) [Showtime Championship Boxing]

4. Interim WBC World Middleweight Championshop: Jermall Charlo (c) (28-0) vs. Brandon Adams (21-2) [Showtime Championship Boxing]

3. WBA World Junior Bantamweight Championship: Khalid Yafai (c) (25-0) vs. Norbelto Jimenez (29-8-4) [Matchroom on DAZN]

2. IBF World Lightweight Championship: Richard Commey (c) (28-2) vs. Raymundo Beltran (36-8-1) [Top Rank on ESPN]

1. WBO World Middleweight Championship: Demetrius Andrade (c) (27-0) vs. Maciej Sulecki (28-1) [Matchroom on DAZN]

MMA

5. Bantamweight Bout: Journey Newson (7-1) vs. Ricardo Ramos (12-2) [UFC on ESPN: dos Santos vs. Ngannou]

4. Unified Cage Warriors Welterweight Championship: Ross Houston (c) (8-0) vs. Nicolas Dalby (ic) (17-3-1) [Cage Warriors 106]

3. Welterweight Bout: Anthony Rocco Martin (16-4) vs. Demian Maia (26-9) [UFC on ESPN: dos Santos vs. Ngannou]

2. Flyweight Bout: Joseph Benavidez (27-5) vs. Jussier da Silva (23-5) [UFC on ESPN: dos Santos vs. Ngannou]

1. Heavyweight Bout: Francis Ngannou (13-3) vs. Junior dos Santos (21-5) [UFC on ESPN: dos Santos vs. Ngannou]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 220lb Black Belt Bout: Bruno Munduruca vs. Marcelo Lucena [Fight To Win 117]

4. Super Heavyweight Black Belt Bout: Matthew Palupelelei vs. Victor Barreto [Fight To Win 117]

3. 140lb Black Belt Bout: Jena Bishop vs. Luiza Monteiro [Fight To Win 117]

2. 150lb Black Belt Bout: Baret Yoshida vs. Marcus Norat [Fight To Win 117]

1. 220lb Black Belt Bout: Gutemberg Perreira vs. Kaynan Duarte [Fight To Win 117]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man who caught an absolute dick-stomping last week attempts to watch this weekend’s fight from an undisclosed location and earn back some cash he owes.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Raymundo Beltran vs. Richard Commey

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Nicolas Dalby vs. Ross Houston

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Erickson Lubin over Zakaria Attou

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC on ESPN: dos Santos vs. Ngannou

Upset of the Week: Junior dos Santos over Francis Ngannou

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Jermall Charlo vs. Brandon Adams