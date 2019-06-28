Did controversial handball no-call help US Women's National Team beat France?

The United States Women’s National Team continued its run in World Cup play, punching their ticket to the semifinals with a 2-1 win over host country France on Friday.
But it sure didn’t come easy.
A pair of Megan Rapinoe goals gave USWNT a 2-0 lead, but Wendi Renard got her team back in the game with an 81st minute goal off a set piece.
And then, controversy happened, just a few minutes later.
USWNT’s Kelley O’Hara blocked a cross with her hand in the box, and many were lobbying for a hand ball. Sure, her arm was down, but the way the referees have been officiating matches thus far, that normally would’ve been viewed to be a penalty. And, for some reason, the play never even went to VAR. Judge for yourself.
Many seemed to believe it should’ve resulted in a penalty kick, which would’ve tied the match.
Interesting.
