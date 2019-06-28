Khabib Nurmagomedov commits hilariously blatant travel, drains shot in pickup game (Video)

MMA

UFC star fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov can do whatever he wants — as long as he’s not breaking the law, of course — being that he can physically destroy nearly everyone on this planet.

Khabib beat the hell out of Conor McGregor when the two squared off in the Octagon, in a fight that was never really close. McGregor wants a rematch, but it doesn’t appear that it will happen.

And that’s why when Khabib had a blatant travel in a pickup basketball game, no one seemed to care after he drained a shot from distance — despite the extra steps.

Count it!

