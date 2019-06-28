Kyrie Irving name PETA's 'Most Beautiful Vegan' of 2019

Soon-to-be-free-agent point guard Kyrie Irving has been known for a number of accolades during the course of his NBA career — most notably for draining “The Shot” to sink the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

He’s also developed the reputation for being a bit difficult to get along with, which is why the Celtics struggled with team chemistry this season. Some might even go as far as to say that Irving broke up the Celtics’ roster as we knew it, with him on the way out in a few days once the free-agent market opens, as well as Al Horford, with Aron Baynes having already been traded away.

And now he’s been named something completely different — something that has nothing to do with basketball.

PETA gave Irving the title of “Most Beautiful Vegan” for 2019, which, apparently, is a thing that exists, or at least it does now.

Congrats to @KyrieIrving for winning PETA’s 2019 Most Beautiful Vegan! The Olympic gold medalist & NBA @celtics superstar attributes his killer performance on the court to being #vegan! 🏀 Click to see the other winner of PETA's #MostBeautifulVegan 👀💚https://t.co/hoGVeMBWAS pic.twitter.com/AjNQZINNOf — PETA (@peta) June 25, 2019

The timing of this honor is quite interesting, as 2019 is only half over. Is PETA trying to deflect the negative press Irving is getting with this “award”? It’s possible, and if so, is pretty great.