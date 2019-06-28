Soccer

Look: Cristiano Ronaldo, Michael Jordan hang out with their girlfriends in France

Look: Cristiano Ronaldo, Michael Jordan hang out with their girlfriends in France

By June 28, 2019

It seems like anyone who’s anyone is currently vacationing in the French Riviera right now, as NBA, NFL and international soccer stars have all been spotted in the luxurious European hotspot.

Most recently, it was Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo and his beautiful girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez. They’ve been in the French Riviera for the past week, as these photos show.

Not only that, the two recently got dinner with the GOAT — Michael Jordan, and his girlfriend. Ronaldo posted a photo of their hang-out sesh, as you can see below.

Sweet necklace, MJ. He appeared to not be worried one bit about Kemba Walker’s impending free agency decision.

