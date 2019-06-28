UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Jun 28/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Jon Jones 290 2 4 4 Anthony Smith 176 3 3 3 Thiago Santos 165.5 4 5 11 Glover Teixeira 148 5 2 Luke Rockhold 139 6 6 Ovince Saint Preux 128 7 10 9 Corey Anderson 120 8 7 15 Nikita Krylov 113 9 12 13 Johnny Walker 110 10 13 6 Dominick Reyes 107.5 11 11 10 Ilir Latifi 103 12 15 7 Jan Blachowicz 95.5 13 16 16 Misha Cirkunov 93 13 16 8 Volkan Oezdemir 93 15 8 14 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 88 16 21 12 Aleksandar Rakic 85 17 8 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira 84 18 19 Jimmy Crute 78 19 20 Sam Alvey 75.5 20 22 Paul Craig 65 21 23 Ion Cutelaba 59 22 24 Khalil Rountree Jr 49.5 23 25 Gadzhimurad Antigulov 48 23 25 Michal Oleksiejczuk 48 25 28 Tyson Pedro 43 26 29 Ed Herman 38 27 30 Gian Villante 26 28 31 Alonzo Menifield 25 29 33 Justin Ledet 24.5 29 33 Ryan Spann 24.5 31 31 Darko Stosic 22.5 31 35 Gokhan Saki 22.5 33 38 Devin Clark 22 33 36 Karl Roberson 22 35 38 Magomed Ankalaev 14 36 37 Patrick Cummins 10.5 37 40 Mike Rodriguez 10 38 41 Rashad Coulter 5 38 41 Saparbek Safarov 5 40 43 Kennedy Nzechukwu 0 40 43 Klidson Abreu 0 40 43 Marcin Prachnio 0 40 43 Nicolae Negumereanu 0





