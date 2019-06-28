Watch: Brian Dozier seen twerking on Nationals staffer in dugout

The Washington Nationals have turned a corner and are continuing to roll — having won eight of their last ten games — and it appears to be having an effect on the team’s psyche.

Sprits are high, argument are long over and the team is no longer caught up in an endless loop of deflecting criticism.

Now, instead, it’s about having fun, and that’s what Brian Dozier was recently seen doing in the dugout during the team’s most recent game. Check out the Bull Dozier twerking on a Nationals staffer, who seemed to enjoy himself in the process.

What is happening in the Nationals dugout? pic.twitter.com/MaY3xfgJfy — MyBookie Sportsbook (@betmybookie) June 28, 2019

That was really hot.