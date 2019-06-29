6/29/19 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

Manager Mickey Callaway told WFAN yesterday that the New York Mets (37-46) would need a miracle to dig out of their current hole in the standings. It doesn’t look like a miracle is coming anytime soon after the Mets dropped their sixth straight game last night, losing to the Atlanta Braves (49-34) 6-2. With the defeat, the Mets are a whopping 12 games out of in the National League East, but they need to worry about just getting one win at the moment. Their next chance comes this afternoon, when they continue their series with the Braves, with first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
The Mets will send left hander Steven Matz (5-6, 4.85 ERA) to the mound today. Matz struggled mightily on Monday, giving up seven runs in 4.1 innings to lose to the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves will counter with righty Julio Teheran (5-6, 3.94 ERA). Teheran was lit up by the Chicago Cubs on Monday, giving up seven runs in four innings to take his second consecutive loss.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
- Matz is 1-1 with a 5.73 ERA in two starts against the Braves this season.
- Teheran has faced the Mets twice in 2019, going 1-1 with a 6.30 ERA.
- After resting last night, Wilson Ramos is back in the Mets’ lineup. Ramos will catch and bat seventh.
- Freddie Freeman is 7 for 21 with two doubles, a home run, and four RBI’s in his career against Matz.
- Pete Alonso (4 for 6, 2 2B, HR, 3 RBI) and Jeff McNeil (4 for 11, 2 2B, RBI) have hit well against Teheran.
- The Mets are having a special pre-game ceremony today to honor the 1969 Miracle Mets. All fans in attendance are encouraged to be in their seats at 3:00 for the festivities.
