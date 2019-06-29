Al Horford sparks Pelicans rumors with Instagram activity, but there's a twist

There aren’t too many veteran forwards with experience set to hit the free-agent market, which has caused Al Horford to draw attention from a number of teams.
Horford figures to be a great fit on a young team in need of a consistent veteran that can provide the experience and leadership to make it all fit together. As such, he’s been linked to the Pelicans, who are apparently interested in him.
And so when Horford went and followed Pelicans young stars Jrue Holliday and Zion Williamson on Saturday, the rumors began flying about him signing with them.
But not so fast, as Marc Stein of the New York Times reported that it’s not a lock that Horford will end up in New Orleans, and added that the team doesn’t plan to pursue him right when the free-agent market opens in roughly 24 hours.
Tomorrow should be interesting, given all this.
