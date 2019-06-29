Al Horford sparks Pelicans rumors with Instagram activity, but there's a twist

There aren’t too many veteran forwards with experience set to hit the free-agent market, which has caused Al Horford to draw attention from a number of teams.

Horford figures to be a great fit on a young team in need of a consistent veteran that can provide the experience and leadership to make it all fit together. As such, he’s been linked to the Pelicans, who are apparently interested in him.

And so when Horford went and followed Pelicans young stars Jrue Holliday and Zion Williamson on Saturday, the rumors began flying about him signing with them.

C Al Horford may be on his way to the New Orleans Pelicans after following Pelicans’ F Zion Williamson and G Jrue Holiday on Instagram pic.twitter.com/1KC1vUq8Oa — The Fastbreak (@NBAFastbreakNBA) June 29, 2019

But not so fast, as Marc Stein of the New York Times reported that it’s not a lock that Horford will end up in New Orleans, and added that the team doesn’t plan to pursue him right when the free-agent market opens in roughly 24 hours.

New Orleans is not pursuing players in the market for four-year deals. @NYTSports reported June 22 that Horford, upon severing ties with Boston, was immediately expected to receive a new four-year pact from a mystery bidder worth in excess of $100 million — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 30, 2019

Tomorrow should be interesting, given all this.