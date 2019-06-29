The Netherlands would be the European champions and won all 3 matches to high Group E. But they had a 90th-minute penalty to watch off Japan from the previous round. Italy are competing in the World Cup for the very first time in 20 decades but haven’t made it into the semi-finals of this championship before. So, Italy will takes Netherlands for quarterfinal stage today at 9:00 am ET, don’t miss the playoffs match between Italy vs Netherlands live streaming FIFA Women’s World Cup soccer full game online.

Milena Bertolini’s negative are defensively robust and have conceded just two goals in four matches, while in assault their power and imagination has seen them web nine times.

What is the best way to watch ITALY VS NETHERLANDS LIVE STREAMING FREE ONLINE

Striker Cristiana Girelli has three aims, but there’ll be concern over her fitness after she had been substituted after 39 minutes of the triumph over China.

Too often the back line was caught bunched together, leaving space available on one whole side of this box. Against an Italian group that’s proficient at getting scrappy targets facing the box, they need to maintain their shape better or endure the consequences

HD Free Italy vs Netherlands Live Streaming Quarterfinal game 2019

