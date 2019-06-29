Charlie Day to Play The San Diego Chicken?

By: The Hall of Very Good | June 29, 2019

On June 29, 1979, Ted Giannoulas went from local radio station employee in a chicken suit to global superstar when he “hatched” in front of more than 40,000 fans at San Diego’s Jack Murphy Stadium.

Sounds like the plot of a movie, right? Right?!

Now, can you imagine Charlie Day dressed up as The San Diego Chicken?

If Giannoulas had his way, the “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” actor would play the iconic mascot in a movie about his life. Of course, there would also have to be such a movie being made.

“If I could pick someone to play me in a movie, oh man…who would that be?” Giannoulas responded when asked during The Hall of Very Good Podcast. “That’s hard to figure right now…I would probably say Charlie Day.”

Can you imagine a movie where the guy who brought us both Green Man and “The Nightman Cometh” dons the iconic costume of the world’s most famous fowl?

Hollywood, please. Make. This. Happen.

So who would play you in a movie about your life? Be honest. You know you’ve thought about it.