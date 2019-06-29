ESPN3 Ngannou vs dos Santos Live streaming MMA Fight

This weekend Saturday in the heavyweight bout between Junior Dos Santos and Francis Ngannou in the main event of UFC Minneapolis (9 p.m. ET, ESPN) is tempered only by my enthusiasm last year in picking a knockout in the bout at UFC 226 in Las Vegas between Ngannou and Derrick Lewis. Watch Ngannou vs dos Santos live stream UFC fight night online stream by ESPN full coverage here.

The fight will began 9:00 pm ET at Minneapolis, Minnesota.

It Has been an exciting Season of UFC Activity to this Stage, and Also to Believe we’ve Got a Lot More Before us is simply a Superb Idea for all fight fans

The Ngannou-Lewis battle on paper Appeared to Be a fantasy bout, pitting a Pair of offensive-minded sluggers against another. This was a can not -overlook until it did overlook, miserably. There is no sugar coat itNgannou-Lewis was among the worst spells in UFC history.

The Dos Santos-Ngannou bout has bets that didn’t exist at the Ngannou-Lewis bout. Though nothing has been guaranteed, It Appears almost Sure the winner will find a shot at the heavyweight title, now Cormier will defend the belt at the Primary event Of UFC 241 at Anaheim, California, in August from Miocic. Ngannou is

But after a fantastic debut in the middle of January headlined by Henry Cejudo and TJ Dillashaw, subscription service ESPN+ already feels like a natural home for the most popular MMA organisation in the world.

All the UFC Fight Night action can be watched on the ESPN+ subscription service when the events air on Saturday nights.

Longtime UFC heavyweight contender Junior dos Santos (21-5) rarely loses, but when he does, he goes down dramatically. The Brazilian’s two losses to Cain Velasquez, in 2012 and 2013, were bloody, one-sided maulings that together lasted nearly 50 minutes and probably took years off dos Santos’ career. And his second-round knockout loss to Alistair Overeem in 2015 came as the result of a winging left hook he really should have seen coming (and probably would have in his pre-Velasquez glory days). Francis Ngannou (13-3), meanwhile, seems to do his best work against fighters who beat up dos Santos. He was able to crumple the former heavyweight champion Velasquez in just 25 seconds. And in 2017 he very nearly took Overeem’s head off with an uppercut that seemed to come from off the cover of a comic book.

Luckily for Junior dos Santos, and contrary to popular belief, there’s no transitive law in fighting. Just because A beats B and B beats C, that doesn’t mean A will necessarily topple C. As former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman said after knocking out Joe Frazier for a second time in 1976, “I could fight [Muhammad] Ali a hundred times, he would beat me a hundred times. I could fight Joe a hundred times, I would knock him out a hundred times. And yet Ali and Frazier could fight each other a hundred times and it would be life and death every single time.” Don’t be seduced by combat sports math, Foreman warns: Inside the ring, style is king.

Dos Santos (21-5), a former UFC heavyweight champion from Brazil, was reminded how much fans expect that both fighters will eschew takedowns and grappling in favor of throwing hands during last month’s appearance on CBS Sports’ “State of Combat” podcast.

“And they are not wrong,” dos Santos said. “Of course. You have to tell me the last time I didn’t stand up and bang with my opponents. I’m going to go there to knock this guy out. I know it’s dangerous and I know he has a lot of power, but the thing is, too much power without a lot of control is useless.

The 35-year-old dos Santos has appeared reborn during a three-fight winning streak that includes a knockout of former title challenger Derrick Lewis in March, but he knows full well how difficult the challenge of Ngannou (13-3) truly is at this moment. As a matter of fact, oddsmakers have labeled the native of Cameroon (by way of France) as the betting favorite after he demolished Curtis Blaydes and Cain Velasquez in a combined 71 seconds.

Ngannou, 32, may have come up short against former champion Stipe Miocic in their 2018 title showdown while seeing his crude wrestling game exposed, but he has gone back to what has got him here: focusing on his strengths as a violent head hunter.