free Reddit streams UFC Fight Night Live on ESPN 3 Full Fight card

The UFC is putting two of the most prolific heavyweight knockout artists in the history of MMA in the octagon as the main event of the promotion’s third main card effort on ESPN. Francis ‘The Predator’ N’Gannou has barely accumulated more than one minute of cage time in his last two fights; knocking out Cain Velasquez and Curtis Blaydes in back-to-back contests. Junior dos Santos has been known for his finishing ability for almost a decade, but most recently put away Tai Tuivasa and Derrick Lewis, consecutively. There is very little doubt that when they go toe-to-toe as the headlining attraction at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota that one man will be taking a short canvas nap.

Longtime UFC heavyweight contender Junior dos Santos (21-5) rarely loses, but when he does, he goes down dramatically. The Brazilian’s two losses to Cain Velasquez, in 2012 and 2013, were bloody, one-sided maulings that together lasted nearly 50 minutes and probably took years off dos Santos’ career. And his second-round knockout loss to Alistair Overeem in 2015 came as the result of a winging left hook he really should have seen coming (and probably would have in his pre-Velasquez glory days). Francis Ngannou (13-3), meanwhile, seems to do his best work against fighters who beat up dos Santos. He was able to crumple the former heavyweight champion Velasquez in just 25 seconds. And in 2017 he very nearly took Overeem’s head off with an uppercut that seemed to come from off the cover of a comic book.

Luckily for Junior dos Santos, and contrary to popular belief, there’s no transitive law in fighting. Just because A beats B and B beats C, that doesn’t mean A will necessarily topple C. As former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman said after knocking out Joe Frazier for a second time in 1976, “I could fight [Muhammad] Ali a hundred times, he would beat me a hundred times. I could fight Joe a hundred times, I would knock him out a hundred times. And yet Ali and Frazier could fight each other a hundred times and it would be life and death every single time.” Don’t be seduced by combat sports math, Foreman warns: Inside the ring, style is king.

And Junior dos Santos has the style to beat Ngannou—as long as he can keep his wits about him. Ngannou, who overcame crushing poverty in his native Cameroon and homelessness in his adopted Paris before striking it rich in the UFC, possesses otherworldly punching power that would give anyone pause, even an experienced heavyweight like dos Santos, but his striking technique and conditioning leave something to be desired. If he’s smart, the Brazilian will stay on the outside, avoiding Ngannou’s dangerous hooks and tormenting him with his long body jabs, overhand rights, and fencing-style footwork. But Ngannou has a way of scaring the intelligence out of even the best fighters. When he hits people, they forget themselves.

