free Watch World Cup of Pool Live Stream 2019 Online

China is bidding to become the 1st country to defend a World Cup title successfully. The BetVictor World Cup of Pool makes a return to England. They will have to first cross the hurdle like the USA, Great Britain, Chinese Taipei, Germany and Philippines who are the powerhouse nations.

Every nation is competitive enough to win the trophy. This is the world’s biggest 9-ball doubles events. Where the very best players from all over the world take part and try to win the title this year.

Overview Event World Cup of Pool 2019 Date 29th June Venue Morningside Arena TV Network BBC Sports Live Stream WATCH HERE

Live streaming channels to watch the World Cup of Pool 2019 Free

1. BBC Sport:- Official Channel

If you are living in the UK, then BBC Sports can be your best bet to watch the World Cup of pool 2019. It is the Official channel of the World Cup of Pool 2019. If you have cable TV, then you can get it for free. You can also visit the BBC Sports website and stream the entire event.

Still, you will have to create an account and login with the credentials, before you can start using the BBC Sports. In this, it will ask for personal details along with your country code.

2. BBC iPlayer

Another option to watch the World Cup of Pool 2019 is the BBC iPlayer, which has come into the limelight. If you are concerned about the video quality of sports events, you can use the BBC iPlayer to watch the pool event.

The BBC iPlayer offers on-demand videos available for a period of 30 days. If you still want to watch the services, you will need to pay for subscription costs. Also, BBC iPlayer services are geo-restricted, and if you want to access their services outside the UK, VPN can be your best option.

3. DAZN

If you are living in Canada and want to watch the World Cup of Pool 2019. Then DAZN is the right channel for you. Since years, DAZN is delivering quality streaming services, whereas the signup cost is just $20. Also, if you don’t want to pay money upfront, they have their very own one-month trial period. With this, you can test their service and then pay for the subscription cost.

Still, if you don’t want to get charged after the trial period, make sure to cancel the subscription plan. Altogether, DAZN is a cost-effective streaming service that is exclusively for the people of Canada. For residents outside Canada, better use a VPN to access and avail the services of DAZN.

4. Eurosport

Fans living in Europe, you can use Eurosport to watch the World Cup of Pool 2019. Presently, lots of people use Eurosport to watch sports content in a super high-quality setup. The pricing is dependent on the user’s location. But, at just 10 euros, you can get the monthly pass and watch sports events.

The monthly pass has a contract period of 12-months for the subscription plan. Unfortunately, Eurosport does not offer any free plan, and you will have to do some research carefully before choosing their subscription plans. At present, Eurosport is available only in Europe and if you living there, good for you. Go for the Eurosport live streaming service and watch the entire World Cup of Pool 2019.

5. OSN

If you Live in the counties of the Middle East and North Africa, then you can opt for OSN to watch the World Cup of Pool 2019. Once you get OSN you will have to sign up and pay for the subscription cost. Typically, the cost of OSN is about 399 AED for which you will have to pay for delivery and pay for the charges.

Also, if you are already a subscriber of OSN, you can sign up and watch the entire World Cup of Pool 2019 online.

6. Sky GO app

If there is one country which has got diehard fans of the sport, then it has to be New Zealand. The Kiwis can use the Sky Go App in New Zealand, and access live streaming of the World Cup of Pool 2019 at no additional cost. However, if you are not a subscriber of the Sky Go app, you will have to pay NZD $31.99 for availing the subscription package.

Sky Go is the only live streaming broadcaster and you will not miss even a single minute of the event.

7. Fubo TV

Starting the journey as a simple sports streaming service, Fubo TV has come a long way. Starting with a base package of $54.99 per month, you can watch the entire World Cup of Pool 2019 in high quality. As of now, Fubo TV delivers support for different devices including Roku, Android, FireStick and much more.

Also, if you are not willing to pay upfront, Fubo TV delivers an incredible 7-days trial period. Among the period, you can test their service, and if everything goes well, you can purchase their subscription plans. Read the review and then decide to choose the channel.

8. YouTube TV

If you wish to watch the World Cup of Pool 2019 in very high video quality, then YouTube TV is a great option. Certainly, they deliver the services for years and have a better customer support service. Their base plan is priced at $40 a month with which you will get access to lots of channels. Among the channels, you will get sufficient sports channels to watch your favorite sports content.

YouTube TV does not have any free trial period. Therefore, enquire carefully before opting for the YouTube TV to watch the World Cup of Pool 2019.

9. PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue is one more option to watch the World Cup of Pool which has elevated their services. Currently, they provide support to lots of devices including iOS, Android, Roku, FireStick and more.

At the pricing of $45 per month, you get some good list of channels where the majority of the channels are sports ones. Also, PlayStation Vue gives a terrific 5-days trial period. In this time frame, you can test their streaming quality and then opt for the perfect package to watch the World Cup of Pool.

10. Sling TV

Sling TV is also a better option to watch the World Cup of Pool 2019. It is renowned to offer some of the best and cost-effective plans. Just at the pricing of $25 per month, you can have access to the Orange package. Even with the less expensive package, Sling TV is eligible to stream the entire World Cup of Pool 2019. This is a piece of great news for fans who like to watch sports on a low budget.

Sling TV has a 7-days free trial period to test the video quality and then purchase the plans that suit your interests. Read the sling TV review before making your choice.

11. Hulu Live TV

Not so popular streaming service, Hulu is another good option to watch World Cup of Pool 2019 online. At an effective pricing of $40 per month, you can have access to almost sports channels. Also, you don't need to worry about the streaming and can watch your wishful sports events from your homes and offices.

What's more? Hulu delivers an exclusive set of VOD services. Using Hulu's Video On-demand services, you can watch Pool videos, on your demands.

How to watch the World Cup of Pool 2019 live stream Reddit?

Check out for the World Cup of Pool subreddit and get links to all the matches of the championship. Reddit is one of the best platforms to get quality links to Pool games. We will be updating the subreddits in the coming days.

What Date

This Pool championship is scheduled for June 29th. The association has decided on this date. This will very exciting for the 9 ball enthusiasts.

Where will the World Cup of Pool 2019 be held?

The World Cup of Pool is set for one of the best tournaments. It is going to be held at Morningside Arena, Leicester, UK.

Prize Money

Check out full prize money for World Cup of Pool 2019 below.

Winner: $60,000

Runner-up: $30,000

Semi-final: $15,000

Quarter-final: $9,000

Last 16: $4,500

Last 32: $3,625

Conclusion

We hope you have gone through every single streaming service. Of course, you can visit the venue to watch the World Cup of Pool 2019. But, when it comes to a comfortable viewing experience, watching a 9-ball championship at home is a better option.

As of now, not much time is left for the World Cup of Pool 2019 to begin. Go ahead, research carefully, choose any of the above channels/services and watch World Cup of Pool 2019 effortlessly without any hindrance.