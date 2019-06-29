free HD Santos vs Ngannou Live stream Free MMA Fight

The fight will began 9:00 pm ET at Minneapolis, Minnesota. All fight fan’s eyes are here, lets move & check what is the easy & cheapest way for watch UFC Fight Night. Watch Ngannou vs Santos Fight Online, check the below options.

Headlining Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card from Minneapolis (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET) is the heavyweight tilt that was moved up one week from its original placement on the loaded UFC 239 card on July 6 in Las Vegas.

Top Ways to watch dos Santos vs Ngannou Live stream Free MMA Fight

Dos Santos (21-5), a former UFC heavyweight champion from Brazil, was reminded how much fans expect that both fighters will eschew takedowns and grappling in favor of throwing hands during last month’s appearance on CBS Sports’ “State of Combat” podcast.

Date: Saturday, June 29 | Start time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Target Center — Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV channel: ESPN | Stream: WatchESPN

The 35-year-old dos Santos has appeared reborn during a three-fight winning streak that includes a knockout of former title challenger Derrick Lewis in March, but he knows full well how difficult the challenge of Ngannou (13-3) truly is at this moment. As a matter of fact, oddsmakers have labeled the native of Cameroon (by way of France) as the betting favorite after he demolished Curtis Blaydes and Cain Velasquez in a combined 71 seconds.

dos Santos vs Ngannou Live stream Free MMA Fight

Ngannou, 32, may have come up short against former champion Stipe Miocic in their 2018 title showdown while seeing his crude wrestling game exposed, but he has gone back to what has got him here: focusing on his strengths as a violent head hunter.

In the main event, former heavyweight title challenger Francis Ngannou (13-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC) takes on ex-heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos (21-5 MMA, 15-4 UFC) in what could be a heavyweight title eliminator. Ngannou was 255.5 pounds. Dos Santos was 249.

In the co-feature, two-time flyweight title challenger Joseph Benavidez (27-5 MMA, 14-3 UFC) meets Jussier Formiga (23-5 MMA, 9-4 UFC) in a rematch, and another fight that could be a title eliminator. The two met in 2013, when Benavidez knocked out Formiga in the first round. For the rematch, Formiga was 125.5 pounds. Benavidez weighed in at 126.

dos Santos vs Ngannou Live stream Free MMA Fight

The early weigh-ins took place at the UFC host hotel in Bloomington, Minn., near Minneapolis and preceded the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 5 p.m. ET at Target Center in Minneapolis. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which airs on ESPN.

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, round scoring, and play-by-play (main card) as UFC on ESPN 3: Ngannou vs. Dos Santos goes down at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN.The headliner comes in the heavyweight division, with heavy hitters Francie Ngannou and Junior dos Santos facing off with a possible title shot on the line.

Dos Santos has expressed his own lack of confidence in Ngannou’s overall game, as well. He believes the difference in technique between them will quickly become evident, as will Ngannou’s tendency to become reckless.

“I was watching his fight with Miocic, and in the first round, he goes full power walking forward all the time and throwing those heavy hands,” dos Santos said. “Sometimes you have to be smart and position yourself in a good situation.”

Also on this card is a pair of top flyweights who don’t seem to know what their futures in the company could be. With UFC cutting a ton of its 125-pound fighters, Joseph Benavidez and Jussier Formiga are seemingly fighting for survival when they step in the Octagon on Saturday. The winner hopes to challenge Henry Cejudo in 2020 for the flyweight title.

It’s also the return of Brazilian legend Demian Maia when he takes on Anthony “Rocco” Martin in a pivotal welterweight bout. Maia is coming off a first-round submission win while Martin is riding a four-fight winning streak and looking to crack the top 15 in the UFC rankings. Plus, a pair of veterans from Dana White’s Contender Series are back in the form of Roosevelt Roberts taking on Vinc Pichel and Alonzo Meinfield battling Paul Craig. On the prelims, Eryk “Ya Boi” Anders is back, looking for his first win since 2017.

Regardless of whether dos Santos is bluffing about his intentions of boxing Ngannou for as long as the fight lasts, there’s little question he’s going to have to walk through hell in order to win this fight. Even in Ngannou’s one-sided loss to Miocic, he rocked the former champion in the opening round with the kind of vicious punches that would’ve finished most opponents. While dos Santos is still plenty game and deserves credit for his longevity and ability to bounce back from defeat, it’s Ngannou who appears to have been better off for a two-fight skid in 2018 that forced him to rebuild his confidence and determination.