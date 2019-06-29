James Harden rides scooter around China, but stopped by Chinese policeman (Photos)

James Harden, like many other NBA players, isn’t interested in sticking around to see how free agency plays out.

Harden elected to travel far — to the Far East — on vacation. He and many other NBA’ers choose to go to exotic islands, Europe or Asia once the summer months roll around, to enjoy some time off the hardwood, and a much-needed vacation.

As for Harden, he’s currently in China — a place that other sharpshooters such as Klay Thompson have been known to frequent during the summer.

Harden was seen riding a scooter around the city, which, apparently, isn’t allowed by law. As such, he was stopped by a policeman, and received a stern warning.

James Harden is enjoying his offseason 🤙 (via xiaxiaolou/IG) pic.twitter.com/ZfrhDwUzRF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 29, 2019