Look: Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre team up and play golf together at Baha Mar Showdown

There was a time when Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers weren’t really the best of friends.

The two got along as teammates on the Packers, but Favre was well aware that Rodgers was waiting in the wings behind him. As for Rodgers, he, like any professional athlete, wanted to get on the field and play.

But that’s all in the past, as both players now have Super Bowl rings, and appear to be friends. They even teamed up to play together in the Baha Mar Showdown, showing off their skills on the golf course.

No word on what the duo’s handicap was.