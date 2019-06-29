Look: First footage of LeBron James, Anthony Davis shooting 'Space Jam 2' surfaces

One of the most anticipated sports movie sequels is finally in the works, and we have video proof of it.

And, to the surprise of, well, no one, it’s being shot during the NBA offseason, given that all the league’s players are available to shoot. That includes Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, LeBron James, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson — all of which were seen on set. All of them were seen on the hardwood shooting the movie, as you can see in this video clip (via TMZ Sports) below.

Notice how James was rocking a No. 6 jersey, while AD had a No. 23 — just like we’ll be seeing on the Lakers next season.