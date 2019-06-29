PPV Charlo Vs Adams Live Stream Showtime Boxing free

Charlo is in a precarious precision. Not necessarily because he’s facing Brandon Adams on Saturday night, but because he works with Premier Boxing Champions. That means his fights are mostly telecast on Fox and Showtime. So you can watch Charlo vs Adams Live stream without paying a dime. We’ve highlighted some of the best live streaming options below.

Since the sport has become so politicized, it’s become more difficult to make fights between boxers who are not on the same so-called team or affiliated with the same broadcast partners. Charlo is out of the loop when it comes to making a big-time bout. Instead, he’s facing B- or C-level opponents like Matt Korobov and Adams.

Still, Charlo is one of the more compelling 160-pounders in the world, and seeing him perform is usually well worth your time. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Charlo vs. Adams live stream on Showtime for free.



There are a variety of ways to live stream the Showtime network, including PlayStation Vue, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Now. Sure, it’ll cost you a little extra per month to watch Showtime. The good news, though, is that each service typically offers a one-week free trial. That means if you’ve never had a Showtime subscription before,

Aside from the Charlo vs. Adams main event, Showtime also will show Erickson Lubin vs. Zakaria Attou in the co-feature on Saturday. A featherweight fight between Eduardo Ramirez and Claudio Marrero will open the telecast.

1) Sling TV

Sling Orange + Blue

Cost: $10 per month for Showtime (after a 7-day free trial)| $25-$40 per month for Sling TV (after a 7-day free trial)

Sling TV devices: Amazon Fire TVs, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku,Xbox One, Google Chromecast, and iOS and Android devices

If you’ve never before had a Showtime subscription on Sling TV, you’ll first start with a seven-day free trial. After that the trial ends, it’ll cost you an additional $10 monthly fee. One of the best perks offered by Sling is that you can select channel packages in an à la carte fashion to pay for the channels you really want. That means you can pay either $25 or $40 per month depending on how much content you want to watch. But if you sign up now, you’ll actually get 40% off your first month, bringing your first bill down to just $15 or $25. Here’s a complete guide to Sling TV channels and our Sling TV review.

2) Hulu and Hulu with Live TV

Jermall Charlo vs Brandon Adams live stream Showtime Hulu Hulu

Hulu with Live TV

Cost: $10.99 per month for Showtime (after 7-day free trial) | $5.99-$11.99 for Hulu and $44.95 per month for Hulu with Live TV (after a 7-day free trial)

Hulu devices: Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire Stick and Fire TV, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, and iOS and Android devices

The great thing about Hulu is that you get the option of watching all the TV shows and movies the service has to offer while also getting the ability to stream live TV. It’s a pretty good 1-2 punch. For Showtime, viewers will have to pay a $10.99 monthly charge after a free seven-day trial. Here’s the complete list of Hulu Live TV channels.

3) FuboTV

Jermall Charlo vs Brandon Adams live stream Showtime free FuboTV

Cost: $10.99 per month for Showtime | $44.99 for your first month and $54.99 per month thereafter for FuboTV (after a 7-day free trial)

Devices: Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, iOS and Android devices

If you’re a big sports fans, FuboTV is probably the best streaming service option for you. Another plus for the FuboTV is that it also showcases some of the best local TV coverage of any streaming service. With Showtime on FuboTV, it’s also a great place to watch movies. Here’s the complete FuboTV channels list and our FuboTV review.

4) Amazon Prime Video

Charlo vs Adams live stream Showtime free Amazon Amazon

Cost: $10.99 per month (after a 7-day free trial) for Showtime | $119.99 per year for Prime

Devices: Amazon Fire Stick, Fire TV, Fire tablets, and Fire phone; Roku, Google TV, TiVo, Nvidia Shield, PlayStation 3 and 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Wii

If you want a one-stop shop for all your streaming needs, Amazon is exactly what you need. Plus, after a seven-day free trial, you can add Showtime for $10.99 per month from one centralized media center. This is about as easy as it gets to live stream Showtime and to watch Charlo vs. Adams.

5) Showtime app

Jermall Charlo vs Brandon Adams live stream Showtime Showtime

Showtime

Cost: $10.99 per month (after a 30-day free trial)

Devices: Amazon Fire TVs, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, Xbox One, Google Chromecast, and iOS and Android devices

Unlike most of the streaming services, Showtime, every once in a while, gives you an extended free trial of 30 days instead of the standard seven. Unfortunately, this is not one of those times. For now, you get a free seven-day trial with the app, and after that, it costs $10.99 per month (you can cancel any time). If you want to stream Charlo vs. Adams directly through Showtime, this is the way to do it.