Ravens rookie WR Marquise Brown surprises mom with brand-new car (Video)

The Baltimore Ravens may not plan to have their receivers be an integral part of their offense, unlike most other NFL teams, but that doesn’t mean Oklahoma product Marquise Brown won’t be involved.

Baltimore selected Brown with the 25th overall pick in the draft, and given how well he can block and how large he is, it figures that he’ll see the field right away.

And he’s already finding ways to give back to those around him.

Brown recently bought his mother a brand-new car, and he surprised the hell out of her, given her reaction. She clearly had no idea she was going to be hooked up in such a big way.

Since I was 7yrs old this the moment I been waiting for, bigger than any moment I ever been apart of.. Everything I do is for you momma I love you 💜💜 You wanted a house and a car and you got it , I got you Forever Ever !!! pic.twitter.com/oUyQwXtCLh — Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) June 29, 2019

Awesome gesture by the rook.