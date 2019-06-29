to how NJPW Southern Showdown In Melbourne Live Free Online

Check out all official channels to watch Southern Showdown in Melbourne Live stream on Saturday. The show will feature three title matches, and a series of NJPW vs. Australia matchups. The show is set to air at 5am ET on FITE TV and will be available on demand at a later date on

NJPW Southern Showdown in Melbourne Live Stream Free

Well New Japan Pro Wrestling or NJPW is back to Australia. We know everyone in Melbourne missed it big time. Bygones are bygones and now this great event is back. This is something which we all should cherish anyways. Coming to the point the first event post-arrival is only a few hours away, and its time for all of us to gear up for this weekend bonanza.

The initial fiasco or what they call the meet and greet sessions will start at 3:30 PM ET. Well, it’s going to be one hell of a wrestling lineup. It should be missed that’s for sure. Heaththorbs like Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay and Jay White are all gonna be there. See we told you it’s going to be a great weekend. Southern Showdown in Melbourne live streaming free online channels If you are cozy and have time then you can catch all the action on TV, but not everyone is that lucky right. No fan would want to miss the action, so as a solution there are many good live stream options that one can use to catch the game in live stream mode. All you need is a good internet connection and one of the ways to catch the live stream which we have mentioned below. NJPWWORLD.COM This is the official website of the event. According to the sources, the southern showdown will be live-streamed here. Well, it can’t get better than this. The only issue that can crop up is geo-blocking. It could be possible that the event will not be available in your country. However, to every issue, there is a solution. Just use any good VPN and things will be chilled. One more thing please be on the website way before the match starts, there could be heavy traffic on the site and you may get a nulled response. YouTube YouTube is generally a one-stop-shop for every live stream and video need. You can find anything on youtube nowadays. All you need to do is some online searches and often you would find what you are looking for. Well, Southern Showdown is also no exception and it can be live-streamed from youtube easily. So there are high chances that you can watch it live there. Just subscribe to the right channels and everything will be fine. Facebook Facebook is not a live stream platform, it’s in fact a social media platform that beats the live stream apps in many situations. One of them is watching live streams of sporting events. There is a recently added feature wherein people can share their own live streams on groups and profiles. All one has to do here is join a relevant group for this game, and then wait for someone to host a party. Voila! you get to watch the game free and in a good quality live stream. Reddit Reddit is a social platform. It’s more like a discussion forum where people discuss and share knowledge. Recently it has caught up with sports fans all over the world. You just have to create a free account and follow the relevant subreddits. People or group members there would share relevant live stream links. All one has to do is visit the live stream links there and enjoy the match.

ELP corrected two of those perceived wrongs on the Kizuna Road tour. First, teaming with Taiji Ishimori he deprived YOH and SHO of the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships on June 16. Then on June 25, he pinned Ryusuke Taguchi to retain his Cruiserweight Championship. Now he looks to get revenge against Rocky Romero, and is confident enough to put the title on the line for the second time in the space of a week. Will Phantasmo make his record spotless again? Or can Romero pick up a fairytale championship win?

These two matches join the already signed IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship match between Will Ospreay and Robbie Eagles, and a huge tag team main event as Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi team up against Bad Luck Fale and Jay White!

Beyond our borders and the similar-enough U.K. ones, consumers “don’t really like buying a pay-per-view product,” Weber said — especially in Japan, which is obviously the home turf to the popular professional wrestling league. But they love NJPW, and Weber believes “Southern Showdown” has “a very strong card that the Japanese fans will like.\

In Sendai at the close of the Kizuna Road tour, Mikey Nicholls scored a pin on Tama Tonga to secure victory for he and Juiec Robinson on IWGP Tag Team Champions, the Guerrillas of Destiny. After the match, Nicholls demanded that their Melbourne rematch be contested for the titles. The IWGP committee has agreed, and the titles will be defended in Australia for the first time ever! Can Nicholls, along with Juice, take the home field advantage to become the first Australian IWGP Tag Team Champion?

