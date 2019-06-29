The fight will began 9:00 pm ET at Minneapolis, Minnesota. All fight fan’s eyes are here, lets move & check what is the easy & checapest way for watch UFC Fight Night. Watch UFC on ESPN 3 livestream: Ngannou vs Santos Fight Free Online, check the below options.

The Ngannou-Lewis battle on paper Appeared to Be a fantasy bout, pitting a Pair of offensive-minded sluggers against another. This was a can not -overlook until it did overlook, miserably. There is no sugar coat it Ngannou-Lewis was among the worst spells in UFC history.

But after a fantastic debut in the middle of January headlined by Henry Cejudo and TJ Dillashaw, subscription service ESPN+ already feels like a natural home for the most popular MMA organisation in the world.

Luckily for Junior dos Santos, and contrary to popular belief, there’s no transitive law in fighting. Just because A beats B and B beats C, that doesn’t mean A will necessarily topple C. As former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman said after knocking out Joe Frazier for a second time in 1976, “I could fight [Muhammad] Ali a hundred times, he would beat me a hundred times. I could fight Joe a hundred times, I would knock him out a hundred times. And yet Ali and Frazier could fight each other a hundred times and it would be life and death every single time.” Don’t be seduced by combat sports math, Foreman warns: Inside the ring, style is king.

Dos Santos (21-5), a former UFC heavyweight champion from Brazil, was reminded how much fans expect that both fighters will eschew takedowns and grappling in favor of throwing hands during last month’s appearance on CBS Sports’ “State of Combat” podcast.

“And they are not wrong,” dos Santos said. “Of course. You have to tell me the last time I didn’t stand up and bang with my opponents. I’m going to go there to knock this guy out. I know it’s dangerous and I know he has a lot of power, but the thing is, too much power without a lot of control is useless.

The 35-year-old dos Santos has appeared reborn during a three-fight winning streak that includes a knockout of former title challenger Derrick Lewis in March, but he knows full well how difficult the challenge of Ngannou (13-3) truly is at this moment. As a matter of fact, oddsmakers have labeled the native of Cameroon (by way of France) as the betting favorite after he demolished Curtis Blaydes and Cain Velasquez in a combined 71 seconds.